Zero Motorcycles collaborate with Pando Moto to create limited edition clothing range.

Pando Moto has joined forces with Zero Motorcycles EMEA to release a limited edition casual apparel collection for urban motorcyclists. This exclusive collection covers T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts. The unique customised design reveals a collaboration print on the rear of each item and a joint logo on the front. The collection will initially be sold through the Pando Moto website, starting today (January 25, 2021) and will be available at a select number of Zero Motorcycles’ EMEA dealers throughout Europe from February. Zero will announce these dealers on their Facebook channels and through additional press communication.

This one-off partnership symbolizes unity and harmony between two elevated brands, who have a similar vision of inclusion and innovation in the world of motorcycling. Both go hand in hand in combining style, function and protection into products that encourage safe and enjoyable riding.

Protect the environment and grasp the most transformational riding experience by riding a Zero motorcycle and protect yourself by wearing Pando Moto gear. You do not need to worry, just to ride.

For more Zero Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Zero Motorcycles News

or head to the official Zero Motorcycles website zeromotorcycles.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here