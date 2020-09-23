Zero Motorcycles, the world’s leading all-electric motorbike brand, enjoyed a hugely successful UK demo tour, giving over 450 British motorcyclists an opportunity to try out an electric motorcycle for the first time.

Taking place at 16 venues across England, Scotland and Wales, the tour took place from August 27 through to September 18. Dubbed ‘Bums on Seats’ it saw a selection of models from the Zero range, from the sub £10,000 11kw models to the range-topping SR/F and SR/S electric sportsbikes available for guided taster rides. The tour gave motorcyclists an opportunity to understand better the characteristics of electric motorcycles and to help them overcome any preconceptions they may have about switching to electric.

Speaking about the tour, which was carried out in collaboration with the rapidly expanding Zero Motorcycles dealer network, Dale Robinson, Zero Motorcycles’ Country Manager commented: “To truly understand a Zero you have to ride one for yourself, which is why getting bums on seats plays such an important role in helping to get electric motorcycles into the mainstream. Several bikes were sold as a result of the demo days, from customers who had shown an interest in upgrading to electric but who wanted an opportunity to try out several models and discuss living with them before putting a deposit down. Just as importantly, we now have 450 new advocates of the brand and our products, and they will be able to go away and tell their friends about the positive experience they have had on an electric motorcycle. This is particularly important in 2020, where we will be unable to meet with customers and prospective customers at Motorcycle Live due to the Covid situation.”

Prospective purchasers will still be able to arrange a demonstration ride at any one of the 21 official Zero Motorcycles dealers on the British Isles and Ireland, the latest addition being Scooterised in Willesden, North West London, which has joined the network this week.

