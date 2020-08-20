Zero demo tour set to hit the road again in August and September.

Motorcyclists looking to get an addictive first taste of electric power will be delighted to hear that Zero Motorcycles will again be running its UK wide demo tour, giving bikers a no-obligation opportunity to test ride the Californian company’s range of transformational all-electric motorcycles.

Held at 16 venues across England, Scotland and Wales, the demo days give potential customers a chance to learn more about electric motorcycles and to try out models from the Zero range on a short guided test ride. Pre-booking is not required, but recommended, due to Covid-19 protocols in place this year, and these can be made either via the Zero Motorcycles website: https://www.zeromotorcycles.com/en-gb/events or by contacting the host dealership directly.

The tour kicks off at Zero Motorcycles’ dealership Classic Motorcycles in Cheshire, on August 27, before moving to the recently appointed Pidcocks in Nottingham and then heading north to biker hotspot The Bikers Cove, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, and J&S Accessories in Gateshead. The tour runs into the third week of September, ending at Amped in South Wales on September 18.

Commenting on the 2020 tour, Dale Robinson, Zero Motorcycles’ UK Country Manager, said: “Our ‘Bums on Seats’ tour has been hugely popular in recent years as it gives riders a chance to try out an electric motorcycle for the first time. In normal times we attend a lot of shows and try to explain to people just what it’s like to ride a Zero but the only way to really understand is to get out there and ride one, which is what these days are all about.

“This year’s demo days are particularly significant as there have been no shows this summer, and we are also getting a lot of enquiries from people looking to get away from public transport and switch to two-wheels for their daily commute. This is a great opportunity for them to come along and try before they buy and to ask us any burning questions they may have about Zero ownership. As well as our flagship sports models, we also produce a range of A1 category bikes which don’t require a full motorcycle licence and we are happy to guide potential riders through the various ways to get on to two wheels.”

The exact list of models will vary from venue to venue, but Zero’s award-winning SR/F and new-for-2020 SR/S (both of which are currently available with a £900 ‘Upgrade to Electric’ discount) will be available on all dates, with a variety of other machines including the DSR adventure bike and A1 class FXS supermoto among the other models in the 2020 line-up.

The 2020 demo tour also marks the introduction of two new dealerships to the UK and Ireland dealer network, with Spark Moto of Addlestone and Pidcocks of Nottingham taking the number of dealerships on the British Isles to 20. Motorcyclists interested in knowing more about Zeros but unable to attend one of the demo days can contact their local dealership, each of which will have demo bikes throughout the summer.

2020 Zero Motorcycles UK demo tour dates