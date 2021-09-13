Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, today launched the extremely limited Quickstrike package for its SR/F electric motorcycle. In the rarest release quantities ever seen from the electric motorcycle manufacturer, only 100 of these numbered sets will be released globally. Zero has upped the ante in the body aesthetic stakes by equipping these already head-turning bikes with race-inspired components and parts.

“When Zero launched the transformational SR/F, the entire market shifted,” said Chris Metcalfe, VP of Marketing at Zero Motorcycles. “The significance of a single motorcycle all of sudden validating an entire category of powersports is unheard of, so we wanted to make a custom package that was just as special as the bikes it was made for.”

The inspiration for this special release was born from the performance of the company’s factory-backed effort up the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, one of the most exclusive and dangerous motorsports events in the world.

The face of the Quickstrike SR/F is unmistakable, thanks to the Oya carbon fibre front mudguard and black aluminium fly screen, which are complemented by smoked lense LED indicators front and rear. Completing the look is an Oya carbon rear fender, along with Barracuda mirrors and lever guards. The Italian company also provides its aluminium swingarm spools, allowing easy use of a rear paddock stand. UK buyers will also receive a special Quickstrike bike cover.

The retail price of the Quickstrike package is £999. They are available for order at Zero Motorcycles’ 18-strong UK dealer network.

