Reneos, the European platform for the collection and recycling of Li-ion batteries will work with Zero Motorcycles to ensure the safe collection and recycling of used power packs. By combining expertise of local battery collection and recycling initiatives, the European industry can now rely on a solid international network of battery collection and recycling organisations aimed at EV batteries, home batteries and industrial applications. Leading countries in battery collection and recycling created the platform to meet the increasing demand for recycling of EV batteries.

The use of batteries in electric mobility has become more and more prevalent and has resulted in an exponential growth of battery production volumes for the EV-industry. Moreover, studies indicate that the growth of the EV industry and the continuing electrification of mobility will continue to cause an exponential growth in batteries produced.[1] Such an increase will, in turn, lead to a higher demand in sustainable solutions for the collection and recycling of these batteries. In order to support the EV-industry which is organized on a European and global scale and to create a substantial contribution to the circular economy, an international collaboration is necessary.

Zero Motorcycles’ Z-Force® Power Pack technology utilises state-of-the-art lithium-ion cell chemistry and has been revolutionizing the electric motorcycle industry since 2007, when the first Zeros started rolling out of the Santa Cruz factory. Longevity and sustainability is at the heart of Zero’s philosophy, giving owners a durable motorcycle with a long lifespan. A Zero will automatically put itself into Long Term Storage Mode after prolonged periods of inactivity to optimize the battery’s state of charge and further improve long term battery health. A typical Zero fitted with a 14.4kWh battery can travel over 200,000 miles, with the batteries retaining 80% of their original maximum capacity, however finding a sustainable end-of-life recycling process plays an important role as more and more electric vehicles enter circulation.

A unique European collaboration

Because the collection and recycling of lithium-ion batteries requires specific expertise, leading organizations in battery recycling industry from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Norway have joined forces to meet the demands of international companies to create an all-encompassing network.

Reneos, the first European platform for the collection and recycling of EV batteries, builds on the expertise of its local organizations and pools them together in a European platform, enabling the large-scale recycling of Li-ion batteries for multinational companies. The national organisations will ensure the safe transportation and stockage of worn and damaged batteries while respecting European guidelines and national legislation for the transportation of dangerous goods, before giving these batteries a second life through either reuse, repurposing or dismantling for recycling. In doing so, Reneos wants to contribute to sustainable solutions for the increasing number of batteries.

Philippe Celis, CEO of Reneos: “Over the past few years, we have seen a European industry looking for sustainable solutions in the collection and recycling of an increasing number of EV batteries on an international level. Reneos consolidates the expertise of several leading organizations in the collection and recycling of such batteries while maintaining their local roots. We rely on the local know-how of our partners to both service our clients on an international level with a tailor made offer for their local markets by taking into account local legislation and safety regulations. Moreover, by bringing together leading experts in battery recycling, we are putting Europe on the map as a full-fledged battery recycling hub, further increasing our competitiveness when compared to Asia or the United States.”

Support from the industry

The creation of such a European collection and recycling system has been met with much enthusiasm by the industry. As of October, Reneos will start with the collection and recycling of used EV batteries for motorcycle manufacturer Zero Motorcycles. The company has dealerships in the Benelux, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the U.K., Ireland, Austria and Czech Republic. Thanks to the national embedding of Reneos, batteries in those countries will be collected transported and processed in compliance with their respective legislation and safety prescriptions.

Danny van der Horst of Zero Motorcycles: “As a manufacturer of exclusively electric motorcycles, we are confronted with used EV batteries. Thanks to our partnership with Reneos, we can now collect and recycle these batteries in a decent way. This collaboration is a fine example of how our industry can go the extra mile with a European network.”

[1] Source: Bloomberg – Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020 and Bebat – E-mobility 2030

