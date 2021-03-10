Zero Per Cent Deals Available For Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

401 Svartpilen and 401 Vitpilen also join the finance campaign.

Having already impressed on its unveiling, the Husqvarna Motorcycles SVARTPILEN 125 has somehow been made more attractive with the addition of a zero per cent finance campaign applied to the bike. The new for 2021 machine joins its bigger brethren, the SVARTPILEN 401 and VITPILEN 401, on the deal, making it a Spring to remember for new owners.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Finance offer is available on conditional sale over 36 months, so flexible and affordable options are available for the models stated above. Finance examples can also be configured on each model’s webpage on www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com to enable customers to best reflect their circumstances. Each machine can also be configured with Technical Accessories to help build a perfect machine.

Get ready to spread your wings with the SVARTPILEN 125. Rugged, yet truly accessible, it’s a machine that captures a rider’s imagination as they spend more time and travel further on it. With a power character to suit urban riding, the slick six speed gearbox of the SVARTPILEN 125 helps to stretch the bike’s legs out of town. High quality WP Suspension works in harmony with the chassis to offer a confident feel in all conditions.

Step up to the SVARTPILEN 401. At home on the fringes of urban playgrounds it’s a machine whose performance and agility provide a rewarding ride each and every time. Compact and controllable, the SVARTPILEN 401 adds elements such as the easy shift system (for seamless up and down gear shifts) and a Bosch ABS system to add rider confidence and to make it stand above the crowd.

Regardless of your experience, the VITPILEN 401 is a machine that resonates with a rider. This is partly due to the mix of classic thinking and modern design that creates such a striking vision. But it’s also down to the mechanics of riding that it is such an encompassing machine; light weight, agile dimensions and narrow bodywork create control and confidence that ekes every bit of enjoyment from each ride.

Husqvarna Conditional Sale Finance Example

Model Svartpilen 125 Svartpilen 401 Vitpilen 401 Term 36 36 36 Monthly Payment £99.00 £109.00 £109.00 Cash Price £4,499.00 £4,849.00 £4,849.00 Customer Deposit £935.00 £925.00 £925.00 Amount of Credit £3,564.00 £3,924.00 £3,924.00 Interest Charges £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 Total Amount Payable £4,499.00 £4,849.00 £4,849.00 Fixed Rate of Interest 0.0% p.a. 0.0% p.a. 0.0% p.a. Duration of Agreement 36 months 36 months 36 months Representative APR 0% APR 0% APR 0% APR

Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. Santander Consumer Finance RH1 1SR.

husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

