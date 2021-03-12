125 DUKE, 390 DUKE and 390 ADVENTURE all available on KTM Finance 36-month CS deal

Finding a way through the complexities of learning to ride and buying your first new motorcycle is hard, so KTM Finance has made life for riders so much easier by offer a new zero per cent KTM Finance deal on the incredible KTM 125 DUKE, KTM 390 DUKE and KTM 390 ADVENTURE.

Offering customers a flexible and affordable way to finance a new KTM, the zero per cent Conditional Sale deal is available over 36 months on the above models. Finance examples can be tailored to individual circumstances on each model’s webpage, where customers can also configure their bike from the large array of KTM PowerParts available.

The KTM 125 DUKE is the entry level into the DUKE range, but that doesn’t mean that the bike is short on features. Big on both attitude and aptitude, the 125 DUKE offers class leading performance, is adorned with the latest technology and boasts low fuel consumption figures to keep you riding for longer. Your road riding journey starts here, and it’s a great place to begin.

The KTM 390 DUKE has drawn so many riders to it ever since its introduction nearly a decade ago. The 2021 model keeps thrilling riders with its enthusiasm that maximizes each and every ride. It’s nicknamed The Corner Rocket, so that gives you a clue as to what it loves doing, whether it’s getting into town or heading out into the country.

The KTM 390 ADVENTURE was launched last year to great acclaim. With a sporty attitude, proven performance and a restless spirit, it’s the perfect partner for any adventure. It packs in plenty of tech features that the competition can only dream of, ensuring that it’s supporting your inquisitive side if you see a path off the beaten track that looks enticing.

You can learn more about how to take get your A1 and A2 motorcycle license using KTM machinery here and find your local Authorised KTM Dealer here.

KTM CONDITIONAL SALE FINANCE EXAMPLES:

Model 125 Duke 390 Duke 390 Adventure Term 36 36 36 Monthly Payment £79.00 £89.00 £95.00 Cash Price £4,299.00 £4,899.00 £5,649.00 Customer Deposit £1,455.00 £1,695.00 £2,229.00 Amount of Credit £2,844.00 £3,204.00 £3,420.00 Interest Charges £0.00 £0.00 £0.00 Total Amount Payable £4,299.00 £4,899.00 £5,649.00 Fixed Rate of Interest 0% p.a. 0% p.a. 0% p.a. Duration of Agreement 36 months 36 months 36 months Representative APR 0% APR 0% APR 0% APR

Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. KTM Finance RH1 1SR.

