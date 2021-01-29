Zeta Wp – Master Your Performance

The ZETA WP are just what the everyday commuter was looking for in order not to abandon his rider soul once he got off the saddle. A shoe designed to achieve comfort and driving sensitivity both in the most challenging trips and in everyday life. ZETA WP has a declared sporty look, accentuated by the stylish details positioned on the upper and sole. The design of the upper, made of soft microfibre, is clean but sophisticated: the Velcro band to lock the laces, the reflective inserts, the micro injection with the TCX® logo on the external profile and the bycast leather pad contribute, albeit in their simplicity , to give character to the shoe. The inner lining is in waterproof T-Dry, for a dry foot even in case of rain. Now in all TCX® footwear, the breathable OrthoLite® footbed with durable cushioning is also present in the ZETA WP model. The sole is made of highly wear-resistant rubber and features a micro logo on the toe. There are reinforcements on all sensitive areas of the foot such as toe, heel and malleolus. The footwear is CE certified according to the EN 13634: 2017 standard.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION:

UPPER: microfibre

LINING: T-Dry waterproof membrane

REINFORCEMENTS: Reinforcements on malleolus, toe and heel

CLOSURE: lacing system and Velcro

FOOTBED: OrthoLite® footbed with long term cushioning and high levels of breathability

SOLE: All-use outsole with high wear-resistance

COLORS: BLACK

SIZES: EU 36-48; US 3,5-13

SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: 119,99 euro

