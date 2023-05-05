0.747s advantage for Bulega after Friday, Tuuli and Sofuoglu second and third

Nicolo Bulega was fastest on Friday as the Ducati rider was 0.747s quickest than Tuuli.

A 1’45.487s gave second place to Triumph’s Niki Tuuli, while Bahattin Sofuoglu was third for MV Agusta. This means that there were four different manufacturers in the top five.

Race lap record pace was on display at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the FIM Supersport World Championship as Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) topped the timesheets on Friday at the Prosecco DOC Catalunya Round. Bulega’s best time was more than seven tenths clear of the rest of the field as he went under the existing race lap record, set in 2022, by four tenths of a second in Friday’s Free Practice 2 session.

Bulega posted a 1’44.740s to claim top spot in both FP2 and the combined classification at the end of Friday’s running as he finished 0.747s clear of his nearest rivals. He was the only rider to lap in the 1’44s bracket on his way to finishing first, with Finnish rider Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) in second place. His best time, a 1’45.487s, came in FP2 but was still some seven tenths down on Bulega’s time. In third place was Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) who was one of just four riders who did not improve their time in the afternoon. His best time was a 1’45.582s and was set in Free Practice 1, where he topped the times. His day was disrupted by a crash in the morning but it was late in the session and he lost minimal running time.

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) took fourth spot in the combined classification despite a top-three finish in FP2, lapping 0.854s slower than pacesetter Bulega. Caricasulo was ahead of compatriot Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) in fifth place after he set a best time of 1’45.646s in FP2 while Australian rider Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) burst into the top six in the combined classification. His best time was a 1’45.749s to claim sixth spot overall on Friday.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole from 10:25 (Local Time), followed Race 1 at 15:15.



WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1 Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’44.740s

2. Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) +0.747s

3. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.842s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +0.854s

5. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.906s

6. Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) +1.009s

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team| 1’44.740s

” It was a very good day for me. This morning not too much because I didn’t have the feeling, I had in Assen but then we putted our base setting and I felt much better. I was able to push from the beginning with the SC0 and then when I put the SCX I improved a lot my lap time. For sure we started with a package that I know here in Barcelona, so it was good. Because last year when we came here, we didn’t have any info, any settings. I’m happy because I improved my lap time from last year. I can’t explain why I am so much faster than the other today but it’s a nice sensation to be able to push when I want. The feeling is good, the race pace is good so I will try to do another good weekend.”

