Prado Wins Home Race While Geerts Collects Top Points Again in RAM Qualifying Races.

What a first day of racing to get into the MXGP of Spain. The RAM Qualifying Races were won by Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado in MXGP and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts in MX2.

The circuit of intù-Xanadú has been very interesting and quick thanks to the changes made in the central sectors that allow riders to get even more speed.

Alongside the FIM Motocross World Championship races, the WMX and the EMX250 on their first race of the weekend in Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan and Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi clinched the win in their respective class.

The RAM Qualifying Races that took place saw the winners of MXGP and MX2 RAM Qualifying Races and Red Plate holders Jorge Prado and Jago Geerts as well as Special Guests Ruben Fernandez, Yago Martinez, Gabriela Seisdedos and Daniela Guillen attend the Saturday’s Paddock Show. The Spanish crowd went in large number and was highly vocal to cheer on their local heroes. The atmosphere was amazing as the fans even made a ‘Ola’ and were overjoyed to be able to share this moment with the riders who were handing them many signed posters. The party went on for a while and riders gave their time with pleasure to satisfy the motocross fans present.





The MXGP RAM Qualifying Race started with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer getting off the gate quickest leading Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado.

However, a collision on the first turn made the marshals wave the red flag. Among the riders involved were Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre, JM Honda Racing’s Brent Van doninck, KTM Kosak Team’s Tom Koch and Simeo Ubach.

Febvre did not go back to the re-start as he needed care after the multi-rider collision.

Medical staff and officials were quick to respond as the race was red-flagged in the interest of safety. Doctors established no significant injury at the Medical Centre but the rider went to the local hospital for further precautionary checks.

A re-start took place 7 minutes later where this time Prado took the lead after the first turn in front of Herlings and Seewer. The Red Plate holder even increased the gap with Herlings up to 6 seconds. Herlings did not give up as he made a last gap charge on Prado in a final lap showdown but did not get close enough to make his move and stayed 2nd. Prado won the race in front of ecstatic Spanish fans.

Seewer rode a solid race as he stayed 3rd the all way without getting worried by anyone behind and collecting 8 precious points in the championship along the way.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini also showed that he is comfortable on this track as he had a very good start to find himself 5th behind Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux. Renaux looked eager to bounce back after Portugal but he unfortunately had to withdraw from the race after dabbing his foot. Although he did not fall, he could not continue and went straight to the medical center for evaluation. An update on his condition will be shared when available. Guadagnini though benefitted from Renaux’s misfortune to move up to 4th until the end of the race.

SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato showed that we can count on him to be regular strong performer as he found himself 7th after lap 1 but managed to overtake Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff on lap 3 to go 6th. As Guadagnini, Forato moved up a position after Renaux’s retirement to finish the race 5th while Coldenhoff finish 6th.

Home hero Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez made a strong start as he overtook Seewer for 3rd in the first lap but crashed down right after and picked himself up in 15th at the turn of lap 1. However, supported by a crowd devoted to Spanish riders, Fernandez went on to make a wonderful comeback as he turned lap 3 in 12th after overtaking Koch (14th in the end) and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Mitch Evans (15th in the end). Fernandez then managed to overtake Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Brian Bogers for 10th and charged both Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod and Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen on lap 9 to get to 8th. Incredibly Fernandez was eager to continue and pushed through to pass an excellent De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel for 7th.

Paturel is on a good form at the moment and found himself comfortably ride inside the top 10 to end up 8th. Guillod also continues his good showings as he settled for 10th in the end getting another point for the championship. On his side, Vlaanderen kept riding strong and only got overtaken by a heroic Fernandez.

Jorge Prado: “I made a proper start and made a gap. After that Jeffrey (Herlings) was charging but I managed to get a win so I am super happy to get this RAM Qualifying Race win. I also want to thank so much all the fans who came over to show a full house, thanks to them!”

MXGP – RAM Qualifying Race – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), 23:58.993; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:01.143; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:17.008; 4. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0:19.088; 5. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), +0:21.447; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0:26.501; 7. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:30.658; 8. Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:32.177; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:34.118; 10. Valentin Guillod (SUI, Honda), +0:34.585;

MXGP – World Championship – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 256 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 238 p.; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 214 p.; 4. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 202 p.; 5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 186 p.; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 164 p.; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 157 p.; 8. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 156 p.; 9. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 146 p.; 10. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), 122 p.;

In MX2, Jago Geerts kept his rank as the MX2 leader took the leader from start to finish to win a second RAM Qualifying Race in a row after the one from Portugal. The Belgian seems to feel good on his bike as showed incredible speed today.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen had a solid race after a strong start to find himself 2nd on lap 1. L.Coenen seemed to cruise through for the 2nd place until Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder tried to pressurise him with few laps to go. L.Coenen kept it cool as he managed to stay off trouble to get a great 2nd place. Laengenfelder showed a real positive performance as he overtook Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf on lap 6 for 3rd and stayed there until the end. Laengenfelder defended very well as de Wolf pressured him for many laps but could not find a solution.

De Wolf finished 4th as he keeps showing strong consistency in his riding. His recent outing shows that he is determined to always be fighting for the top spots. It can be said the same for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Andrea Adamo who made a good move to overtake Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Thibault Benistant for 5th on lap 2. Adamo stayed 5th the whole way while Benistant also kept his 6th place until the end.

It was a similar feat for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van de Moosdijk who cruised through the 7th place all way through the race as well as F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo riding in 8th from lap 1 until the end. TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team’s Jan Pancar keeps showing a lot of quality riding as the Slovenian rode in 9th position confidently to get another top 10s for season. He finished 9th while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts had to fight and push his way up from 18th on lap 1 to the 10th position in the end. Although Everts had not a good start, his riding spoke for itself as he powered through to overtake many riders and show good speed and control along the way.

The Spanish riders unfortunately could not manage to get to the top 10s in the end. WZ Racing Team’s Oriol Oliver finished 13th while F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s David Braceras ended at the 16th place and RACESTORE KTM RACING TEAM’s Yago Martinez had some issues and finished 25th.

Jago Geerts: “it was a really good race as I led every lap. It’s quite bumpy but I managed to stay smooth on the bike and I feel very good on this track. I’m now looking forward for tomorrow”

MX2 – RAM Qualifying Race – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 24:02.200; 2. Lucas Coenen (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:04.305; 3. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0:05.428; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:07.245; 5. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:16.033; 6. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:22.572; 7. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0:29.279; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0:31.521; 9. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0:39.051; 10. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0:41.092;

MX2 – World Championship – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 275 points; 2. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 235 p.; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 227 p.; 4. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 211 p.; 5. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 209 p.; 6. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 195 p.; 7. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 158 p.; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 146 p.; 9. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 139 p.; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 117 p.;

TIMETABLE

SUNDAY: 09:40 EMX250 Race 2, 10:25 MX2 Warm-up, 10:45 MXGP Warm-up, 11:05 MXE Race 2, 11:55 WMX Race 2, 13:15 MX2 Race 1, 14:15 MXGP Race 1, 16:10 MX2 Race 2, 17:10 MXGP Race 2.

MXGP OF SPAIN QUICK FACTS:

Circuit length: 1650m

Type of ground: Hard Pack

Temperature: 27°

Weather conditions: Sunny

