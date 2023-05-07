From 20th to victory, Gennai pips Vannucci in run to the line in Race 2.

Starting from 20th on the grid, Mirko Gennai claimed his second WorldSSP300 win in Race 2. With 57 points he now stands in second place in the Championship standings, 12 points behind Svoboda. Matteo Vannucci was second, finishing just 0.027s behind Gennai. Race 1 winner Jeffrey Buis took third place in Race 2.

The final race of the Prosecco DOC Catalunya Round, Race 2 in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, was a traditionally unpredictable affair at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with only 0.027s separating the top two at the end of the 12-lap race. The race was won by Italy’s Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) after a thrilling last-lap fight with compatriot Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) in Barcelona.

Gennai hit the head of the field on the final lap but Race 1 winner Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) overtook him into Turn 7, before the trio of Gennai, Buis and Vannucci went side-by-side into Turn 10. Gennai and Vannucci came out side by side heading into the penultimate corner before the pair engaged in a race to the line on the final lap of the race, with Buis backing up his Race 1 victory with a second podium of the season.

Home hero Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) crossed the line in fourth spot as he enjoyed a strong home round and he was just 0.047s ahead of Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) as he finished in fifth place. However, Mogeda was given a post-race penalty to drop one position for irresponsible riding, promoting Perez Gonzalez to fourth. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) was sixth after he led the race around the halfway stage of the 12-lap race with just 0.578s separating the top six riders after 12 laps of racing.

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results

1. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse)

2. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +0.027s

3. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.183s

4. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +0.332s

5. Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) +0.400s

6. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.578s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings

1. Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) 69 points

2. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) 57 points

3. Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) 50 points

P1 | Mirko Gennai | Team BrCorse

“I started from 20th after a bad qualifying. Double podium in one week. That’s amazing. I want to my team because they did an amazing job this week. Misano will be my home race. I will try to do the double podium there too.”

