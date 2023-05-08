Search
Waterworks landslip a concern ahead of TT 2023.

Waterworks landslip a concern ahead of TT 2023.

Richard radcliffe
By Richard radcliffe

This Weeks Events


Waterworks landslip a concern ahead of TT 2023.

What began as a minor slippage that brought down a small tree has become a major operation. Work to remove the tree and the fallen rock was the catalyst for a large fall of rock and trees. Major works at the Waterworks Corner have removed the 3,000 tons of rock that cascaded onto the road. Further works are needed to remove an overhang and stabilise the hillside prior to the start of the TT. It is estimated that a further 2000 tons of rock will have to be removed to ensure that the TT can go ahead in safety. Time is becoming increasingly tight; an extension of the road closure (currently to May 15th) may be required if more extensive works than currently envisaged prove to be necessary to stabilise the rock face and make it safe for racing to go ahead.  

800m further along the course part of a retaining wall collapsed in the winter; requiring an extensive rebuild. The bulge that had developed in the wall had become something of a standing joke since it first started to appear in 1979. It is symptomatic of the maintenance regime that nothing was done until it had to be done. 

