The Josh Brookes Factory Ducati Panigale V4R For Sale With Silverstone Auctions

The Josh Brookes Factory MCE Ducati Panigale V4R from the 2022 British Superbike Championship and NW200 – now for sale with Silverstone Auctions On May 14th at The Devitt MCN Festival of Motorcycling.

This spectacular MCE Ducati pictured at Cadwell Park during the 2022 British Superbike Championship, is now for sale with Silverstone Auctions on May 14th at the MCN Festival in Peterborough with an estimate of between £60,000 – £80,000.

Australian born 2 times British Superbike champion, Josh Brookes’s 2022 MCE Ducati Panigale V4R is a late entry into the forthcoming MCN Festival auction.

The bike finished 14th overall last year with a highest placed 4th at Oulton Park during 2022.

Factory machine spec highlights as follows:-

This 4-stroke, 235bhp, V4 is capable of a speed of 315km/h

Liquid cooled and fitted with its correct Motec M170 electronic ignition-injection system, Akrapovič titanium exhaust, Öhlins front and rear suspension and Brembo brakes.

Also fitted with its factory supplied and numbered upgrade components.

Mark Bryan, Silverstone Auctions Motorcycle Manager says: “What an opportunity to purchase a piece of BSB history! These race bikes rarely come up for sale and this is a fabulous opportunity to both collectors and alike”

This motorcycle, along with over 155 other bikes will be coming up for auction at the Devitt MCN Festival of Motorcycling Sale at the East of England Arena, Peterborough on the 14th May. You can view all the motorcycles at this sale online at www.silverstoneauctions.com or in person at the show on the auctions viewing day on Saturday 13th May. Now is the time to register to bid, which can also be done online. For more information or to speak to a Silverstone Auctions motorcycle specialists call +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or email [email protected].

