Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsMotoGP Court of Appeal issues its final decision on the Application of...

MotoGP Court of Appeal issues its final decision on the Application of the Sanction in Marquez case

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

MotoGP Court of Appeal issues its final decision on the Application of the Sanction in Marquez case

Quartararo 4th, Bagnaia 8th As Martin And Marquez Head The GridPlease find below the statement from the FIM:

Following the provisional decision of the MotoGP™ Court of Appeal pronounced on 12 April 2023 granting the stay of execution of the Application of the Sanction imposed on Marc Marquez, the Court still had to decide on the merits of the case considering inter alia the brief of appeal submitted by Marc Marquez and Team HRC – Repsol Honda Team on 17 April 2023.

The Court decided to annul the Application of the Sanction imposed on Marc Marquez, which was issued by the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel in connection with the Original Sanction.

The Court considered that the Double Long Lap Penalty imposed on Marc Marquez by the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel during the MotoGP Race of Portugal held on 26 March 2023 has been served by the non-participation of the Rider in the 2023 MotoGP™ Race of Argentina.

Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate, without any further sanction.

Read the full decision of the MotoGP™ Court of Appeal below.

Decision_of_the_MotoGP_Court_of_Appeal_Marquez_and_HRC_REPSOL_HONDA_TEAM_2023.05.09

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Directory Text Logo Black800Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Top 10 Online Slots for Bikers: A Thrilling Ride to Jackpot Wins

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES

Top 10 Online Slots for Bikers: A Thrilling Ride to Jackpot...

Frank Duggan - 0