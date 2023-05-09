MotoGP Court of Appeal issues its final decision on the Application of the Sanction in Marquez case

Please find below the statement from the FIM:

Following the provisional decision of the MotoGP™ Court of Appeal pronounced on 12 April 2023 granting the stay of execution of the Application of the Sanction imposed on Marc Marquez, the Court still had to decide on the merits of the case considering inter alia the brief of appeal submitted by Marc Marquez and Team HRC – Repsol Honda Team on 17 April 2023.

The Court decided to annul the Application of the Sanction imposed on Marc Marquez, which was issued by the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel in connection with the Original Sanction.

The Court considered that the Double Long Lap Penalty imposed on Marc Marquez by the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel during the MotoGP Race of Portugal held on 26 March 2023 has been served by the non-participation of the Rider in the 2023 MotoGP™ Race of Argentina.

Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate, without any further sanction.

Read the full decision of the MotoGP™ Court of Appeal below.

Decision_of_the_MotoGP_Court_of_Appeal_Marquez_and_HRC_REPSOL_HONDA_TEAM_2023.05.09

