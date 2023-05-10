Keep touring with Dainese

Although Spring is in the air, it’s still awfully cold out there, but no matter the weather Dainese has you covered with its all-season touring jackets.

Hekla Absoluteshell™ Pro 20K jacket

Made with 20,000mm waterproof and breathable laminated membrane, the Helka Absoluteshell™ Pro 20k jacket is designed for long trips whether it be on and off road. There is a Polartec Power Air thermal and windproof layer which can be removed and worn separately if desired and there is plenty of ventilation in the sleeves, chest and back, making the jacket perfect for all year-round use. Riders can open and close the back vents with one hand thanks to the design of rear webbing – very similar to scuba suits.

The Hekla Absoluteshell™ Pro 20k jacket is extremely comfortable and functional thanks to the multitude of large waterproof pockets, all of which can be used with one hand. There is also Dainese’s Magic Connection System where a pair of magnets, one inside the jacket and one on specific Dainese gloves, that allows riders take off their gloves and place them securely on the lower pockets when they aren’t riding.

Guaranteeing maximum protection and safety, the Hekla Absoluteshell™ Pro 20K jacket has anti-abrasion areas as well as Pro-Armor Level 2 protectors certified to EN 1621.1 on the shoulders and elbows. There is also space for type G back and chest protectors.

Riders can choose Hekla Absoluteshell™ Pro 20K jacket in Grey or Green and there are trousers to match. Available in sizes UK 34-54 with an RRP of £799.95.

Springbok 3L Absoluteshell™ Jacket

The Springbok 3L Absoluteshell™ jacket is a three-layer all-season waterproof jacket designed for touring.

Composed of an outer shell, Absoluteshell™ waterproof lining and padded thermal layer, the Springbok provides ideal functionality and versatility. Large ventilation panels can be opened with one hand allowing riders to customise their preferences of air flow depending on the season. There are four large external pockets, offering lots of space for everything needed whilst out riding.

Maximum comfort is guaranteed by the stretch Mugello fabric, while the Pro-Armor Level 2 protectors certified to EN 1621.1 on the shoulders and elbows ensure high levels of safety and protection. It is designed to accommodate type G back protectors and chest protectors. There are reinforced soft suede inserts on the shoulders and elbows as well.

The Springbok 3L Absoluteshell™ also features the innovative integrated Magic Connection™ System featuring a pair of magnets, one inside the jacket and one inside specific gloves, allowing the rider to take their gloves off then place them on the lower pockets to secure them when not riding.

Available in colours Grey or Tan in sizes UK34-54, the Springbok 3L Absoluteshell™ Jacket has an RRP of £699.95. Riders can also pick up the matching Grey trousers for a full suit.

Ladakh 3L D-Dry® Jacket

The extremely functional and versatile Ladakh 3L D-Dry® jacket is great for use in all-season weather thanks to its three-layer construction. Featuring a removable waterproof lining and thermal layer, which can be worn separately, protect against colder temperatures, while the large ventilation openings on the arms and torso make it suitable even for hotter climates.

Maximum safety is guaranteed by the Pro-Armor protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Level 2 standard on both the shoulders and elbows and there are pockets for Level 2 chest protectors – on the men’s version – as well as G1 or G2 back protector. There are reflective inserts for active rider visibility.

The Ladakh 3L D-Dry® features the integrated Dainese Magic Connection® technology, with a magnetic system that allows compatible Dainese gloves to be secured conveniently to the jacket, so they’re always in reach and don’t get lost when refuelling or during short stops. There are also four large external pockets – two front and two cargo, one of which is mesh and easy to access even with one hand, offering riders to carrying everything essential and it be close to hand at all times.

For comfort the Ladakh has adjustable neck, waist and cuffs along with air vents in all the key areas – chest, back and sleeves. The back mesh vent can be easily opened with one hand – similar to scuba suits. The breathable mesh lining keeps riders smelling fresh all day even behind the neck with a rear neck air vent.

The Ladakh 3L D-Dry® jacket is available in Iron-Gate/Black, Army-Green/Black and Monk’s Robe-Black for men in sizes UK34-54. Also available in Iron-Gate/Black for women in sizes UK6-22. The Ladakh 3L D-Dry® has an RRP of £409.95 for both men and women.

Ladakh 3L D-Dry® trousers

Matching trousers are available for both men and women. Certified to EN 17092, the Ladakh 3L D-Dry® Pants feature the same level of functionality and versatility as the matching jacket with a removable waterproof and thermal lining to protect against the cold and easy-opening ventilation in the warm.

The knees have Level 2 Type B protectors and there is the option to add Pro-Shape 2.0 soft protectors certified to EN 1621.1 to the hips. The trousers can be equipped with a dedicated suspender kit if required.

The Ladakh 3L D-Dry® trousers are available in Black for men, in sizes UK26-46 and women, in sizes UK6-20, with an RRP of £299.95.

For more Dainese news check out our dedicated page Dainese News

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.