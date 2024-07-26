Is it just Toprak that’s the stand out performer?

Undeniable, as the season hits the midway point, that it’s Toprak Razgatlioglu that has been the talk of the town with his record breaking pace on board the ROKiT BMW, but is there another rider that is showcasing “the right stuff”

A little over 12 weeks ago, Danilo Petrucci suffered life changing injury’s during a motorcross training session ahead of the Assen round. Danilo suffered a broken collarbone, shoulder blade, broke his jaw in two places and various lacerations across his body all requiring multiple surgeries, resulting in plates being required to stabilise his double jaw fracture.

Having said shortly after his surgeries “Unfortunately, I have also cut a nerve in the jaw, which may come back. But for now, I’ll laugh with my mouth a little crooked like this. I’m very happy to be here because, first of all, I’m alive, and for a moment when I was crashing, I didn’t believe I would be able to tell this story”

Only a few weeks after his accident and surgeries, the Italian rider returned to the WorldSBK paddock with Barni Ducati Racing Team. Fearing of falling from his machine and witnessing a few other riders do so, Danilo said that “it’s incredible, I didn’t expect to be here. In the Superpole race I didn’t start well and I was afraid of falling, but after a few laps I was in 9th position and thought, ‘Oh Perfect’

It’s an incredible feeling given that my shoulder hurt a lot but at the same time I also remembered the doctor who after the injury told me ‘I don’t know if you’ll be able to get back on a motorbike again’ and after two months I finished sixth. A mixed sensation, between pain and joy, that makes me move!”

Fast forward to Donington Park and Round 5 of the Championship, Danilo was having a remarkable Friday free practice finishing both sessions in second place and only 0.222’s adrift from Championship leader Toprak after completing 32 laps despite staying in his box for the first 15 minutes of FP2.