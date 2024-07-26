Break the code with the new Cypher 1.0 Boot

Designed for street sports bike riders, the Cypher 1.0 Dry2Dry™ boot provides a high level of performance, protection and control without compromising comfort.

The Cypher 1.0 is CE certified to level 2/2/2/2, the highest boot rating achievable. Considerable attention has been paid to the boot’s protective features to achieve this, including PU reinforcements at the toe, heel counter, footbed and ankle protection. The microfibre upper also boasts impressive resistance to abrasion and impact cutting. The Cypher 1.0 utilises Oxford’s performance sports boot sole and external TPU shin and heel protection system, offering impressive control and peace of mind when you need it most.

Comfort features such as accordion stretch at the front and rear improve the boot’s flexibility, reducing fatigue without affecting protective performance. A 3D mesh lining enhances breathability, working hand in hand with the Dry2Dry™ breathable membrane to wick sweat away for all day comfort.

OXFORD CYPHER 1.0 D2D MS BOOT

RRP – £139.99

Protection

CE certified level 2/2/2/2 (EN 13634)

Height: CE Level 2 (calf height)

Abrasion resistance: CE Level 2

Impact cut: CE Level 2

Transverse rigidity: CE Level 2

TPU external shin and heel protection

Removable toe sliders

PU reinforced toe and heel counter

PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection

PU ankle protectors

Climate Control

Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane

3D mesh lined for breathability

Fabric & Construction

Microfibre upper

Rubber anti-slip motorcycle sole

Gear shift pad

Adjustability & Fit