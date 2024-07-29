Vmoto unveils new fast-charging battery and expands lineup

Vmoto, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electric two-wheel vehicles, unveiled a prototype of its revolutionary superfast charging battery at an international press conference held at the Misano World Circuit.

The Australian-based company, which is a strong leader in the two-wheeled electric mobility sector in the UK, showcased its innovative battery technology and also conducted a comparative test between electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) to demonstrate the maturity and readiness of EVs for urban mobility.

Introducing the Superfast Charging Battery

The new superfast charging battery marks a significant advancement in Vmoto’s product line. It is smaller and lighter than the standard battery and can charge from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

This innovation provides customers with the flexibility to choose between the new fast-charging battery and the existing speed battery based on their specific needs. The fast-charging option is particularly beneficial for B2B clients, such as those in the delivery market – by reducing downtime, while the speed battery remains an excellent choice for daily use. Event Highlights

The press event featured Jorge Lorenzo, five-time MotoGP champion, and Dario Marchetti, Vmoto world ambassador. The final version of the superfast charging battery will be showcased at EICMA 2024.

Attendees, including journalists and international dealers from across Europe, participated in a comparative test between three Vmoto L3 electric vehicles and three petrol bikes. The test aimed to highlight the competitive edge of electric vehicles in urban mobility, focusing on aspects such as handling, acceleration, and overall riding experience.

Key Comparison Focus Areas:

– Cost of use

– Maintenance costs

– Vehicle durability

– Riding experience and handling

– Stop & go and acceleration

The Expanded CPx Range and New Models Vmoto also introduced new models in the CPx range, emphasising high-tech features and advanced design. CPx Explorer

The CPx Explorer boasts new high-tech features, including ABS, tire pressure monitoring, and a Type 2 connector. Equipped with a 7 kW motor, it can reach speeds of up to 105 km/h. Additional features include a USB charging port, reverse gear, and a centralized control system, enhancing safety and convenience. CPx PRO

The CPx PRO is a high-performance electric scooter with a powerful 7 kW motor, achieving speeds of 105 km/h and offering a range of 100 km. It features dual rechargeable batteries with a charging time of 3.5 hours. The scooter includes a spacious rear charging compartment, USB port, reverse button, and centralsed control system for maximum comfort. TC MAX The TC MAX is a fully electric “Café Racer” designed for urban commuting. It combines Vmoto’s exceptional performance with a unique and exclusive look, reaching speeds of up to 95 km/h. The bike features a combined braking system, full LED lighting, and an LCD and analogue instrument panel. Powered by a 3,900W Vmoto motor, it delivers up to 5,100W and has a range of 92 km.

