NEW from Oxford: NEXUS Boots

Designed and engineered from the ground up, NEXUS is the culmination of 4 years of research and development and more than 40 years of experience since racers started tearing around tracks wearing Oxford branded gear.

The NEXUS series centres around 4 key points:

Ultimate Protection

The NEXUS 1.0 is CE certified to level 2/2/2/2, the highest protection rating achievable. Considerable attention has been paid to the boot’s protective features to achieve this, including internal PU reinforcements at the toe, heel counter, footbed and ankle protection. The microfibre upper also boasts impressive resistance to abrasion and impact cuts.

The design centres around an ergonomically designed external articulated ankle brace, allowing flexion for shifting and braking whilst protecting against excess sideways movement. TPU reinforcements at the shin and heel, in addition to removable toe sliders, provide additional impact and abrasion protection.

Exceptional Comfort

Comfort features such as accordion stretch at the front and rear improve the boot’s flexibility, reducing fatigue without affecting protective performance. A 3D mesh lining enhances breathability, working hand in hand with perforated zones to wick sweat away for all-day comfort.

Dynamic Styling

The NEXUS 1.0 boot's styling and graphic details are designed to make an impact wherever you ride.