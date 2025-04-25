Fantic Unveils the Stealth Canet 44: Fuel the Rebel

Revealed simultaneously at the Spanish GP in Jerez and the EICMA Riding Fest in Misano, the brand-new Stealth 125 now appears in a bold design inspired by Fantic Racing Lino Sonego’s Aron Canet, the current leader of the Moto2 World Championship.

Racing is in Fantic’s DNA: competition, the pursuit of excellence, and passion are the beating heart of the company that designs, develops, and manufactures in Italy. The experience gained on the racetrack continuously enhances its production range. The latest example of this seamless transfer of expertise is the introduction of two brand-new street sport bikes – and it is with the Stealth 125 that Fantic makes its debut in this exciting new segment.

It is no coincidence that the first special edition is dedicated to Fantic Racing star Aron Canet. The Stealth Canet 44 celebrates the sporting achievements of the Spaniard, who took the lead in the Moto2 standings with a sensational victory under the lights in Qatar. But this edition goes far beyond the racetrack: its striking design takes inspiration from Aron’s iconic tattoos – a tribute to the values he represents every day: authenticity, dedication and individuality – qualities that make him not only a winning rider, but also a role model for a new generation of riders.

A blend of style and technology

Beyond the special graphics that reflect Aron Canet’s unique character and style, the Stealth Canet 44 sets itself apart from the standard model with a set of exclusive features. It comes with a single-seat tail unit, included as standard in the price, which allows the bike to be quickly converted into a sportier, solo-riding version. For those who prefer to share the ride, a passenger seat is also provided – again, included in the price.

It also features a state-of-the-art inertial platform, an invisible yet crucial ally while riding. Using a sophisticated sensor system, it detects real-time movement across multiple axes (lean, rotation, acceleration) and optimises the bike's electronic systems to ensure maximum control in all conditions.

Lightweight, precise, racing-inspired

This is more than just a special edition with exclusive graphics or a champion’s signature. The Stealth 125 is the lightest and most high-performance naked bike in its class, weighing just 129 kg. But lightness is just the beginning. Every detail of the bike has been engineered with a racing mindset: the hybrid frame delivers the perfect balance between rigidity and flex, the low truss swingarm improves rear-end response, and the high-mounted exhaust, strategically positioned for optimal mass centralisation, enhances agility.

All of this is the result of careful engineering and weight distribution studies, translating into unmatched handling on the road. Behind the project lies Fantic’s Moto2 experience and direct rider feedback – a true two-wheeled laboratory that shaped the development of the Stealth.

Offered as a limited edition, with more details coming soon.a