The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour Has Launched Across The UK

Limitless experiences and limited places on the Harley-Davidson® Experience Tour.
To mark the iconic motorcycle brand’s 120th Anniversary, Harley-Davidson have kicked off the Harley-Davidson® Experience Tour at the first of many venues which will happen across the UK, giving those seeking to embody the spirit of freedom an opportunity like no other.
With limitless experiences and limited places, the Harley-Davidson® Experience Tour is now open to book. The tour is the perfect way for Harley-Davidson fans to experience pure power on the open road, enjoy some refreshments and chat with local Harley-Davidson dealership experts to gain further knowledge and insight into Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and the lifestyle they offer every rider.
Date: 27th May 2023
Venue: Sam’s Diner
Location: St Austell
Date: 1st July 2023
Venue: Poulson Creative Customs
Location: Essex
Date: 8th July 2023
Venue: Docks Beers
Location: Grimsby
Date: 9th July 2023
Venue: NY500
Location: Pickering
Date: 15th July 2023
Venue: Bridge House Cafe
Location: Lancaster
Date: 29th July 2023
Venue: Baffle Haus
Location: Pontypool
Date: 6th August 2023
Venue: Rivos Hub
Location: Poole
Date: 19th August 2023
Venue: The Green Welly
Location: Crianlarich
Date: 23rd September 2023
Venue: Rykas Café
Location: Dorking
The Experience Tour will happen across the summer throughout the United Kingdom, spread over a range of dates. Those who are new to the world of Harley-Davidson® and would like to experience this pioneering two-wheel transportation brand can book their place by visiting:
https://bit.ly/HDExpTour23
Anyone who secures a place on the Harley-Davidson® Experience Tour will need to bring their full, valid motorcycle licence, helmet and riding gear to be ready for the open road.
