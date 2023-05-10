The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour Has Launched Across The UK

Limitless experiences and limited places on the Harley-Davidson® Experience Tour.

To mark the iconic motorcycle brand’s 120th Anniversary, Harley-Davidson have kicked off the Harley-Davidson® Experience Tour at the first of many venues which will happen across the UK, giving those seeking to embody the spirit of freedom an opportunity like no other.

With limitless experiences and limited places, the Harley-Davidson® Experience Tour is now open to book. The tour is the perfect way for Harley-Davidson fans to experience pure power on the open road, enjoy some refreshments and chat with local Harley-Davidson dealership experts to gain further knowledge and insight into Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and the lifestyle they offer every rider.

Date: 27th May 2023

Venue: Sam’s Diner

Location: St Austell

Date: 1st July 2023

Venue: Poulson Creative Customs

Location: Essex

Date: 8th July 2023

Venue: Docks Beers

Location: Grimsby

Date: 9th July 2023

Venue: NY500

Location: Pickering

Date: 15th July 2023

Venue: Bridge House Cafe

Location: Lancaster

Date: 29th July 2023

Venue: Baffle Haus

Location: Pontypool

Date: 6th August 2023

Venue: Rivos Hub

Location: Poole

Date: 19th August 2023

Venue: The Green Welly

Location: Crianlarich

Date: 23rd September 2023

Venue: Rykas Café

Location: Dorking

The Experience Tour will happen across the summer throughout the United Kingdom, spread over a range of dates. Those who are new to the world of Harley-Davidson® and would like to experience this pioneering two-wheel transportation brand can book their place by visiting:

https://bit.ly/HDExpTour23

Anyone who secures a place on the Harley-Davidson® Experience Tour will need to bring their full, valid motorcycle licence, helmet and riding gear to be ready for the open road.

