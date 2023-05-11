MV Agusta is back at Fuoriconcorso the exclusive event celebrating speed and luxury on May 20 and 21, Schiranna’s new Superveloce 1000 and historic 500 cc 4-cylinder MV 72/74 on display at Villa del Grumello at Lake Como.

MV Agusta returns in its distinctively sophisticated style at FuoriConcorso, one of the world’s most exclusive automotive events, which takes place at Lake Como: a celebration of style, craftsmanship, innovation and excellence. This year, MV Agusta will be the only motorcycle brand present at the event offering bike enthusiasts an exclusive preview of the stunning Superveloce 1000, with racing legend Giacomo Agostini sharing personal insights and anecdotes on the past, present and future of MV Agusta.

The exclusive presentation will take place on Saturday May 20th from 10.00 AM to 12.00 AM in the scenic setting of 17th Century Villa del Grumello. Alongside the futuristic lines of the Superveloce 1000, visitors will have the opportunity of admiring the iconic lines of the historic, and incredibly rare, MV Agusta 500cc 4-cylinder 72/74, which will be on display for the entire weekend. The 500 72/74 is considered, with good reason, the mother of all racing bikes, as it inspired the aerodynamic solutions visible today on all MotoGP motorcycles, and it was also the main source of inspiration for the design of the Superveloce 1000.

This year’s FuoriConcorso’s theme focuses on aerodynamic and, therefore, it is not a coincidence that MV Agusta chose to bring the 500 72/74, courtesy of the Elli collection, to the event. Through the display of each exhibiting brand at “FuoriConcorso Aero”, visitors will be immersed in the evolution of automotive aerodynamics, with the opportunity of admiring some of the most iconic vehicles ever designed that contributed to the development and advancement of today’s, as well as tomorrow’s, aerodynamic solutions.

MV Agusta will once again stand out as an icon of unrivalled elegance and as a symbol of speed, cutting-edge technology and style, embodying the idea of an “aristocracy“ of racing that makes every single MV Agusta a shining example of “Motorcycle Art”.

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/