WeRideAsOne: a spectacular second edition comes to an end

The second edition of #WeRideAsOne was successfully held on Saturday 6 May; the widespread global event organized by Ducati, which on the same day allows enthusiasts from all over the world to celebrate together their passion for two wheels and for the Bologna-based brand.

Also this year, 334 Ducati dealerships, together with 159 international Ducati Official Clubs spread across all five continents, created and put together the event’s winning formula, personalising each route and transforming their localities into exclusive settings for the day.

The second edition of #WeRideAsOne involved 15,000 Ducatisti from more than 50 countries all over the world on the saddle of their Ducati and Scrambler Ducati bikes. The heart of the event was the parade which again this year saw the Red bikes of Borgo Panigale animate and colour the most evocative streets of the main cities: Paris, New York, Cologne, Puebla, Mumbai, Brussels, Ningbo, Pretoria, Tel Aviv, Bogotá, Berlin are just some of the places that provided this moment of true entertainment.

Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales and After Sales Ducati: “#WeRideAsOne is an event that well represents Ducati and its mission to create unforgettable experiences for all enthusiasts. On occasions like these, there is an incredible atmosphere that conveys a sense of belonging to one big family comprising all Ducatisti, Ducati Official Clubs, dealerships and Company employees. Seeing thousands of Ducati motorcycles parading together through major cities around the world is a unique emotion that fills us with pride. I had the pleasure of riding through the beautiful streets of Rome in the company of the MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, together with the colleagues of Ducati Roma, who celebrated 10 years in business, and a lot of enthusiasts.”

In London, the procession headed out from the Ducati store through the heart of London passing iconic landmarks including Trafalgar Square, Westminster Bridge, Big Ben and the London Eye, crossing the River Thames once more via Tower Bridge before finishing at The Bike Shed for refreshments.

Alongside Ducati UK employees, Ducati Aylesbury led the procession through the roads of Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire to visit the iconic Silverstone Circuit, stopping for refreshments at Ducati’s UK Silverstone headquarters, situated adjacent to the Luffield corner.

On its official Instagram channel , Ducati reported the various events around the world in real-time, sharing videos and images of the day in Instagram Stories. All content remains visible on the Ducati channel in the #WeRideAsOne highlights.

#WeRideAsOne is a one-of-a-kind format that stems from the desire to offer the Ducatista community an unrepeatable experience of fun and sharing on the saddle of their bike. To keep alive the passion and the ties that bind all Ducatisti around the world, the motorcycle manufacturer has decided to add #WeRideAsOne to the calendar as a fixed annual event to take place every first Saturday in May.

