Bmw Motorrad Presents The New R 12 Ninet

The new R 12 nineT is being presented for the “100 years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary and is thus the successor to the R nineT, which was launched exactly ten years ago on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of BMW Motorrad.

The new BMW R 12 nineT continues 100 years of BMW Motorrad fascination and tradition seamlessly.

Like the BMW R nineT in 2013, the new BMW R 12 nineT is a purist, powerful classic roadster which offers a wealth of conceptual options for almost unlimited customizing and personal individualisation.

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “The R nineT and its customising concept established the new Heritage experience for BMW Motorrad’s 90th birthday and has become an indispensable cornerstone of our model range. The new R 12 nineT consistently continues the successful heritage story surrounding the legendary BMW boxer engines with an even more classic, reduced design language, even greater degrees of freedom when it comes to customizing and, last but not least, new and innovative technology.”

Original 1200 boxer engine with redesigned airbox and exhaust system delivers classic riding pleasure.

100 years ago, the very first BMW motorcycle – the R 32 – was already based on the flat-twin engine. The boxer’s unmistakable design, powerful acceleration, unique power delivery, hallmark sound and smooth running quickly made it a legendary synonym for BMW motorcycles. With its air/oil-cooled boxer engine, the new R 12 nineT continues this great tradition. The number 12 in the model designation refers to the engine capacity as with many models in the history of BMW Motorrad – such as the current R 18.

Even more classic, purist design, great attention to detail and even more customizing options.

Even more than its predecessor, the new R 12 nineT combines the beefy character of the boxer engine and the design language of traditional motorcycle eras with innovative technology and a modular concept that offers the rider a maximum of customisation options. Reduced even more to the essentials, it delivers high emotional appeal. A purist, classic look and the attention to detail were at the top of the agenda when it came to designing the bike.

Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design BMW Motorrad: “The purist design language is dominated by the clear tank/seat/rear line, in the style of the traditional /5 or the legendary R 90 S of the 70s. At first glance, the tank itself is a classic BMW boxer tank, with a typical bend in the lower edge and classic knee contact. The new R 12 NineT also features side covers in the area of the frame triangle in the authentic Roadster look – another reminiscence of BMW motorcycles of the 1970s.”

Particular attention to detail is also evident in the redesigned front mudguard, the LED main headlamp with black-surround light guide element and the two round instruments in the traditional style of days gone by. As is tradition, attractive customization options are offered as part of the the original BMW Motorrad accessory range. With customizing in mind, the new R 12 nineT also features an LED rear light unit integrated into the seat, which now makes it easy to realise a “short tail”.

The highlights of the new BMW R 12 nineT:

Classic, purist design.

Workmanship with great attention to detail.

Air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine.

Designed for customizing.

One-piece tubular space frame with bolted-on rear frame.

Classic wheel guides with high-quality upside-down telescopic forks at the front and Paralever at the rear.

Left-side exhaust system with double silencer and conical end pieces.

Radially mounted 4-piston monobloc calipers, steel braided brake lines.

Tailor-made, high-quality original BMW Motorrad accessory range.

BMW Motorrad will publish further information on the new BMW R 12 nineT in the second half of 2023.

