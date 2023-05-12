Ducati SuMisura: the project to create the suit of your dreams

The Ducati SuMisura project – developed in collaboration with long-standing partner Dainese – is the customisation project dedicated to those who dream to make their own unique suit. Launched in 2014, it offers all Ducatisti the opportunity to create a customised suit according to their aesthetic and comfort needs. The result is a unique piece, capable of reflecting the character and personality of its enthusiastic owner during his bike adventures; a suit that adheres perfectly to the body and follows its movements, guaranteeing safety, comfort and greater flexibility on the bike.

Ducatisumisura.com , the website of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer dedicated to the SuMisura project, has been renewed with a new version updated in content and graphics for the 2023 collection. Each available model can be customised thanks to a palette of 30 colours, so as to satisfy the tastes of every passionate customer and allow the creation of a unique garment. Through the configurator it is in fact possible to choose the suit model that best meets your needs and combine the colours of the panels until you find your favourite combination. Once you have created your sketch, you can send the pdf directly to the nearest dealer, who will contact you in order to proceed with the creation of your personalised garment.

The revamped site reflects an ever-growing range of suits available, a range that now satisfies the needs of every riding style – racing, sport and touring – and of every Ducatista. The latest models are the Ducati Corse |D|air® C2 Lady suit, dedicated to all motorcyclists who love to tackle the curves of the track, and the Ducati Corse D-air K2, made of resistant and light kangaroo leather. The distinctive feature of the suits is the high technology employed in their realisation, aimed at guaranteeing maximum safety. Both models are in fact equipped with an integrated airbag, which is activated in a few milliseconds in the event of an impact or slide and by working in synergy with traditional protectors, ensuring protection for the neck, shoulders and collarbones and the entire upper part of the torso.

A page dedicated to authorised dealers is available on the site, through which every Ducatista can simply and immediately locate the nearest Store, where specialised staff will take the measurements to create the completely personalised suit.

In fact, authorised dealers are trained with specialisation courses organised by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer together with technical support from Dainese; since the specialisation courses are held constantly, the page is constantly updated. Even Ducati Dealers who have not undergone the training will still be able to accept orders for customised suits, but in standard sizes.

Ducati SuMisura offers Ducatisti the unique experience of creating an exclusive suit, satisfying personal aesthetic and comfort needs. All the information is available on the Ducatisumisura.com website.

