Lowes edges out Acosta by 0.005, Lopez within a tenth

Lowes edges out Acosta by 0.005, Lopez within a tenth

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Lowes edges out Acosta by 0.005, Lopez within a tenth

Lowes Edges Out Acosta By 0.005, Lopez Within A TenthThe podium finishers from Jerez kept their roll on Friday in France, with Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) back on top to end Day 1 fastest, followed by Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Alonso Lopez (Lightech SpeedUp).

The three were covered by just 0.093 and Acosta was only 0.005 off the top.

Lowes crashed twice in P1 but gathered it together in the afternoon to take back to the top, and the double crasher moniker went the way of fellow frontrunner Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40). Riders ok. Canet, however, didn’t improve in P2 and ended Day 1 in 13th.

Behind the top three back up near the top, Filip Salač (QJMotor Gresini Moto2™) takes P4 overall after going fastest in the morning, with Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) next up after a solid day from the Italian as he looks to get back to winning ways. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) takes P6, with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), who starts the weekend equal on points with Acosta at the top of the title table, in seventh.

Sokmiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 MasterCamp) complete the top ten on Day 1, edging out Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) by just 0.005. P3 on Saturday morning is the next challenge as the field look to secure their spots in Q2, yhen it’s qualifying from 13:45 (GMT +2)!

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Practice – French GP
1. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 1’36.178
2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.005
3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.093
4. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – +0.299
6. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +0.336
28. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – +2.544

