Sasaki snatches pole from Moreira and Holgado

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) is back on top! After early season speed halted by some Sunday misfortunes, the Japanese rider put big points on the board in Jerez and backed it up with another pole position.

He heads the field by three tenths, with Championship rivals Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) alongside.

Sasaki led the way as the riders came back to the pits for their final runs for a chance at pole, and the fast laps came flying in as the clock ran down. Andrea Migno (CIP Green Power), Holgado, and Moreira tried to threaten Sasaki’s time at the top but the Japanese rider held strong as he moved the goalposts by 0.4s on his final flying lap.

Moreira had a charge for pole at the end of the session but the young Brazilian fell short, still starting just ahead of Holgado, who’s in third. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) snatched 4th place on the grid and despite a crash for the Migno at the end of the session, the Italian’s lap time was enough for him to bag him a spot on the 2nd row as he finished 5th.

COTA and Jerez winner Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) put himself on the 2nd row in 6th, ad the third row is made up by Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), Xavier Artigas (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP), and Romano Fenati (Rivcold Snipers Team), as the rookie Syarifuddin Azman (MT Helmets – MSI) rounds out the top 10.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto3™ action set to commence on Sunday at 11:00 local time (GMT +2)!

Moto3 Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – French GP

1. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna… – 1’41.630

2. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – +0.309

3. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – +0.328

4. Deniz ÖNCÜ – TUR – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.471

20. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1’43.879

26. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1’44.410

