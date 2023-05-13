Ferrari fights back with fabulous Race 2 charge for victory

Despite a Long Lap Penalty, the Italian couldn’t be stopped as Torres and Garzo complete the rostrum

Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) came out swinging in Race 2 at Le Mans, overcoming a Long Lap penalty for a crash under yellows in Race 1 to charge back to the front and take the win. Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) was forced to settle for second but consolidated his points lead, with Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) leaving Le Mans with two podiums after another top finish in Race 2. Ferrari’s win was also a historic 200th podium in the Grand Prix paddock for the Gresini Team!

Garzo repeated his Race 1 heroics to nab the holeshot as the lights went out, with Ferrari slotting into second and Torres once again shadowing in third. Nicolas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) likewise made a good getaway to slot into fourth, with teammate Maria Casadei making quicker progress on take two, up into fifth.

Ferrari didn’t take long to strike for the lead, but just as he took over the Race Direction message came through: serve the Long Lap given for that Race 1 crash under yellows. The Italian pushed on to try and make the biggest gap possible before heading in though, and he was absolutely caning it. He took the penalty on the last chance lap to do so, re-emerging behind Torres as Garzo after the number 81 had grabbed the lead.

The mission was clear, and the mission was a success. First he stalked Garzo before finding a way through at Turn 1, and as the final corners dawned on the penultimate lap he was lining up a repeat. He pulled it off in style on Torres, able to stay just ahead over the final lap to take that first win of the year in style.

Torres’ second place was a tactical one as the Spaniard increased his points lead, however, and Garzo leaves with two podiums for second overall.The fight just behind saw Casadei dispatch teammate Spinelli as the Pons team locked out the top five, both sure to be looking for a little more in Mugello but putting some solid points on the board in Round 1.

Check out the full results and get ready to recharge for more as MotoE™ heads into the triple header in a few weeks!

MotoE Top 4 – Race Result 2 – French GP

1. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 13’28.079

2. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – +0.712

3. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – +1.693

4. Mattia CASADEI – ITA – HP Pons Los40 – +3.145

MotoE Top 4 – Championship Points after Race 2 – French GP

1. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – 45pts

2. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 36pts

3. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 25pts

4. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 25pts

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com