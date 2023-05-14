Arbolino grabs the momentum as Acosta crashes out in France

The Italian is back on top to take the title lead, with Salač and Lopez completing the podium.

Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) took an important victory for his Championship campaign as he commanded the race from the front, putting the pressure on Championship rival Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Acosta, who went into the Shark Grand Prix de France as Championship leader but equal on points with Arbolino, crashed out of second trying to reel in the number 14. Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) put some pressure on Arbolino as the chequered flag drew closer, but the Italian held strong forcing the Czech rider to settle for second. Alonso Lopez (Lightech SpeedUp) hung onto the leading duo too, taking third and yet another podium.

Arbolino got the holeshot before Lopez dived up the inside to take over, but there was drama one lap later as Arbolino took the lead into Turn 1, with his teammate Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) crashing out of 3rd place at Turn 2. However, the red flags came out for a incident involving multiple riders at turn 5. All riders ok: Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) and Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp).

With the countdown to the restart underway, it was all hands on deck as the polesitter rushed his way back to the box with under a minute left until the green light went on to open pit lane, and the team worked on his bike. The crowd watched on with baited breath and Lowes missed the deadline for the the pitlane closing time by just a second, forcing the Brit to start from the back of the grid…

So riders lined up for the restart but this time without the polesitter in position. The red lights went out once again and it was Arbolino who took the holeshot, fending off Lopez through the Dunlop chicane, with Acosta latched onto to the leading duo.

Arbolino, Lopez, Acosta, and Salač was the order as the came across the line for the first time with the top 3 stretching out a little bit of breathing space to the Czech rider. Lopez and Acosta were swapping paintwork as the two Spaniards battled it out though, letting Arbolino sail away at the front and allowing Salač to join the P2 party.

Arbolino began to stretch a lead at the front as he set a new race lap record on his very first flying lap. This also stretched out the riders behind as Acosta began to pull away from Lopez, who now had Salač and Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) for company in the battle for 3rd.

Acosta responded one lap later setting the new fastest lap but still with 0.6s to find to catch the Italian. Incredible Championship drama came soon after though, as the former Championship leader crashed out of the race with 10 laps to go… as key title rival Arbolino sat in comfortable victory contention.

That promoted the battle for 3rd to the battle for 2nd as Salač led Lopez in P2. Arbolino had 1.8s in his pocket until he began to lose ground at an alarming rate though, with Salač getting within under half a second of the Italian with seven laps to go. But Arbolino controlled the gap at 0.5s at the front, taking the race victory as Acosta watched the #14 stretch out a 25-point lead in the Championship.

Salač still takes an impressive second place to reward his speed this season, with Lopez once again tasting that Prosecco in third.

Vietti looked strong in the opening stages of the race but wasn’t able to keep up with the incredible pace of the top 3 as the Italian finished 0.6s back from the podium fight in P4. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar M2) rounded the top 5 after carving through an incredible scrap involving Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP) and Fermin Aldeguer (Ligthtech SpeedUp) who finished 6th, 7th, and 8th respectively. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) took ninth, just fending off an impressive ride from rookie Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40).

The Lowes watch was a dramatic one as the Brit carved his way through from the back of the grid, picking off rider after rider in hopes of finishing in a point-scoring position. Although it’s not the result the Brit would have wanted, he recovered to P15 as he walked away from Le Mans with a Championship point.

The Championship story continues to run its rollercoaster course in the 2023 Moto2™ season though. With the momentum currently with Arbolino, the Italian will go into his home Grand Prix in high spirits as the attention now turns to the iconic Mugello circuit for the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley in just four weeks’ time!

Moto2 Top 4 – Race Result – French GP

1. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 22’34.233

2. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – +0.620

3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +1.537

4. Celestino VIETTI – ITA – Fantic Racing – +2.193

5. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +3.041

15. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +13.695

DNF. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing –

Moto2 Top 4 – Championship Points after – French GP

1. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 99pts

2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 74pts

3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – 61pts

4. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – 60pts

6. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – 47pts

7. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 44pts

29. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – 0pts

