Tight at the top: Four points separate the top three ahead of Donington Park

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship returns to Donington Park this weekend for the third round of the title fight with just four points separating the top three contenders with Glenn Irwin leading the charge for BeerMonster Ducati.

Four different riders have celebrated victory from the opening six races with five title challengers claiming podium finishes ahead of this weekend’s action on the Grand Prix circuit.

Irwin is already a double winner in 2023 and with a further three podiums to his credit, he has the slight edge ahead of this weekend’s three races heading to a track where he has celebrated victory in recent years.

Double Champion Josh Brookes holds joint second after excelling so far this season after switching to the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team. The Australian has equaled Irwin’s winning tally and claimed a further two podiums to prove he is back to his title-fighting best.

Arriving at Donington Park level on points to share second place in the standings is Tommy Bridewell on the second of the BeerMonster Ducatis. Bridewell claimed his first victory of the season last time out at Oulton Park, further fueling the return of Paul Bird’s PBM team to winning ways.

However, the leading trio have Leon Haslam for close company and the 2018 Champion is gathering momentum after scoring his first podium finish for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team at the previous round. The ‘Pocket Rocket’ has an incredible history at the Leicestershire circuit and where better for the team to take their first Bennetts BSB race win, than at their home round…

Kyle Ryde is also targeting glory at his home round as the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider bids to add to his winning tally after returning to the podium last time out in Cheshire, with just three points separating him from Haslam.

Andrew Irwin holds sixth in the standings ahead of Donington Park, but the Honda Racing UK rider knows that this circuit has proven to be a happy hunting ground for him in the past and he will be determined to try and make history repeat itself this weekend.

Jason O’Halloran leads the McAMS Yamaha bid in seventh place; the Australian celebrated victory at the circuit last season and will be hoping that he can finally overcome the tribulations of the opening two rounds this weekend to get his title challenge firmly back on track.

Jack Kennedy continues to impress on his move into the Superbike class with the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha team; the reigning Quattro Group British Supersport Champions have delivered some strong performances already and a single point separates them from their Yamaha rivals ahead in the standings.

Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki’s Lee Jackson and Lovell Kent Racing Honda complete the top ten in the standings ahead of this weekend and both will be determined to climb the order in the standings at Donington Park.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 91 Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) 87 Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) 87 Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) 76 Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 73 Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 44 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 41 Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha) 40 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) 37 Danny Kent (Lovell Kent Racing Honda) 32

Glenn Irwin – Championship leader

BeerMonster Ducati

“Oulton Park seems like a few weeks ago now, it was nice to leave there on a high and I feel in a great moment; the team are working fantastic. The atmosphere, moral and passion is really, really high – that is so refreshing. It’s a big part of our success so far this year I think.

“It helps when you have a great motorbike and it is what you need to win a British Championship. We have seen last year the Yamaha was dominant, but I think this year we clearly have a package that is capable of winning the title, although we can’t turn this into talking about that this early in the season.

“I am looking forward to it and I am excited to ride Donington Park with the new tarmac as it is one of my favourite tracks on the calendar and one where I have had success in the past. One of my best moments came there last year, when we completed the race with one footpeg and I was fighting at the time with my new teammate Tommy Bridewell, so great memories of it. Roll on Donington Park.”

Leon Haslam

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

“Donington Park is next and is obviously my home round, which is always nice. Oulton Park was a fantastic event for me and the team, with two seconds and a third already with the BMW and where we are at the moment.

“I am quite happy and positive with how it has gone so far. We should have a few more little steps and things to look forward to for Donington Park so we will keep pushing on.

“The break since Oulton Park has been pretty good to go through some things and now I am looking forward to the home round and hopefully we can build on what we did at Oulton Park.

