Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelBe ready for anything with Dainese’s Urbactive and Metractive shoes

Be ready for anything with Dainese’s Urbactive and Metractive shoes

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Be ready for anything with Dainese’s Urbactive and Metractive shoes

Be Ready For Anything With Dainese’s Urbactive And Metractive ShoesOn the search for versatile shoes that are protective and stylish on two wheels and comfortable and subtle off the bike? Look no further than the Urbactive and Metractive shoes from Dainese…

Urbactive GTX
The sneaker-style Urbactive GTX feature a very on-trend stylish high-top style ideal for being on and off the bike. With a waterproof yet breathable membrane – Gore-Tex® Extended Comfort – the Urbactive GTX shoes are ideal no matter the weather, come rain or shine.

There are reinforcements on the ankle and exoskeleton to increase the level of protection and stability when riding and the Groundtrax® soles have been designed to ensure maximum comfort and resistance to deformation in the event of an incident. There is an elastic band to store the laces and PU gear shifter reinforcements.

When off the bike the walking comfort of the Urbactive GTX is enhanced by the light weight whilst the Ortholite® insole guarantees maximum breathability and long-lasting cushioning.

Riders can choose from Black or Black/Army-Green and the Urbactive are available in sizes EU39-47 with RRP £219.95Be Ready For Anything With Dainese’s Urbactive And Metractive Shoes

Metractive Air
The Metractive Air are inspired by street wear and ideal for on and off the bike. They have a knitted upper material, allowing for high levels of ventilation whilst keeping them lightweight and comfortable even on the hottest of days. Maximum protection is ensured by reinforcements on the ankle. There is also a tongue with a pocket for concealing the laces and keeping them secure and out of the way while riding.

The Metractive Air are equipped with Groundtrax® soles that feature an asymmetrical design for stability and grip thanks to the differentiated gear and brake areas, which resists deformation on impact. The Ortholite® insole guarantees high levels breathability and long-lasting cushioning.

Available in Green, Black/White and Grey/Black, the Metractive Air have an RRP of £189.95 and come in sizes EU39-47.Be Ready For Anything With Dainese’s Urbactive And Metractive Shoes

Metractive D-WP
Although the Metractive D-WP may look the same as the Metractive Air, they are actually made of fine full-grain leather and Dainese’s D-WP material. The D-WP material is developed exclusively – and rigorously tested – for footwear and offers excellent waterproof and water-repellent properties to keep you dry, even in the worst weather.

Like the Metractive Air, the D-WP version have an Ortholite® footbed to provide the greatest comfort and breathability. They also have Groundtrax® outsoles to ensure stability, grip and traction both on and off the bike. Certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13634 Standard, the Metractive D-WP boots feature rigid inserts on the malleolus areas with some D-Foam on the internal side.

Available in a choice of three colours – Brown/Natural Rubber, Smoke-Green/White and Black/White – for men in sizes EU39-47 and Black/White or Dark-Gray/White for women in sizes EU36-42. The Metractive D-WP have an RRP of £199.95.Be Ready For Anything With Dainese’s Urbactive And Metractive Shoes

For more Dainese news check out our dedicated page Dainese News

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

Directory Text Logo Black800Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Dunlop extends MXGP partnership with a new multi-year contract

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Dunlop Extends Mxgp Partnership With A New Multi-year Contract

Dunlop extends MXGP partnership with a new multi-year contract

Frank Duggan - 0