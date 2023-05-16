Be ready for anything with Dainese’s Urbactive and Metractive shoes

On the search for versatile shoes that are protective and stylish on two wheels and comfortable and subtle off the bike? Look no further than the Urbactive and Metractive shoes from Dainese…

Urbactive GTX

The sneaker-style Urbactive GTX feature a very on-trend stylish high-top style ideal for being on and off the bike. With a waterproof yet breathable membrane – Gore-Tex® Extended Comfort – the Urbactive GTX shoes are ideal no matter the weather, come rain or shine.

There are reinforcements on the ankle and exoskeleton to increase the level of protection and stability when riding and the Groundtrax® soles have been designed to ensure maximum comfort and resistance to deformation in the event of an incident. There is an elastic band to store the laces and PU gear shifter reinforcements.

When off the bike the walking comfort of the Urbactive GTX is enhanced by the light weight whilst the Ortholite® insole guarantees maximum breathability and long-lasting cushioning.

Riders can choose from Black or Black/Army-Green and the Urbactive are available in sizes EU39-47 with RRP £219.95

Metractive Air

The Metractive Air are inspired by street wear and ideal for on and off the bike. They have a knitted upper material, allowing for high levels of ventilation whilst keeping them lightweight and comfortable even on the hottest of days. Maximum protection is ensured by reinforcements on the ankle. There is also a tongue with a pocket for concealing the laces and keeping them secure and out of the way while riding.

The Metractive Air are equipped with Groundtrax® soles that feature an asymmetrical design for stability and grip thanks to the differentiated gear and brake areas, which resists deformation on impact. The Ortholite® insole guarantees high levels breathability and long-lasting cushioning.

Available in Green, Black/White and Grey/Black, the Metractive Air have an RRP of £189.95 and come in sizes EU39-47.

Metractive D-WP

Although the Metractive D-WP may look the same as the Metractive Air, they are actually made of fine full-grain leather and Dainese’s D-WP material. The D-WP material is developed exclusively – and rigorously tested – for footwear and offers excellent waterproof and water-repellent properties to keep you dry, even in the worst weather.

Like the Metractive Air, the D-WP version have an Ortholite® footbed to provide the greatest comfort and breathability. They also have Groundtrax® outsoles to ensure stability, grip and traction both on and off the bike. Certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13634 Standard, the Metractive D-WP boots feature rigid inserts on the malleolus areas with some D-Foam on the internal side.

Available in a choice of three colours – Brown/Natural Rubber, Smoke-Green/White and Black/White – for men in sizes EU39-47 and Black/White or Dark-Gray/White for women in sizes EU36-42. The Metractive D-WP have an RRP of £199.95.

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.