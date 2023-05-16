R&G British Talent Cup reloads for Round 2

Donington Park welcomes the class of 2023, with two different race winners so far.

After a close season opener, the R&G British Talent Cup is ready to roll for Round 2. This time it’s Donington Park playing host and Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) arrives in the lead thanks to two second places at Silverstone, but he’s heading for Valencia for the European Talent Cup so there’s an open goal in the standings. There are two race winners so far in the BTC who’ll top the list of those looking to take over: Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing) and Evan Belford (City Lifting/RS Racing).

Reloading for Round 2, Silverstone winners Dessoy and Belford will surely want to repeat the feat, but it was close as ever at the front and it will be no mean feat. Other key names from the first round – the likes of Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media), Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing), Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing), American Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Ollie Walker (Wright Morgan/SP125 Racing) – will be eager to get back in the mix, and there was a very impressive wildcard debut for Ryan Frost (Talentum Motorsport by Azure Notions) at Silverstone. He’ll be back at Donington, so can he keep that pace at a new venue, without a test beforehand?

One rider who will be on the sidelines is reigning Champion Johnny Garness (VisionTrack Racing Team) after a crash in pre-season testing for the European Talent Cup. The number 1 won’t be back out trying to defend his crown for the moment, and everyone at the BTC wishes him a full and speedy recovery.

As the rest reload for more, Donington hosts Race 1 on Saturday at 15:30 (GMT +1), before the second showdown of the weekend goes green on Sunday at 14:05. Make sure to tune in as a key path on the Road to MotoGP™ gets back in action.

