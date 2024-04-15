Win a “Quad Lock Motorcycle Kit”(Mount, Vibration Dampener & Case)

In association with Quad Lock Quad Lock Motorcycle Kit“(Mount, Vibration Dampener & Case)

You will receive a case of your choice, which will also include mount of your choice, and a vibration dampener or a Quad Lock gift voucher of the approximate amount.

All we ask is you make a donation to our The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

You can donate here https://gfolk.me/MCMNews

Once you have donated and to be entered into the prize draw please email us* frank@superbike-news.co.uk to say you have donated and you want be entered into the draw. The draw will be made the week after the ride has been completed and will be randomly pulled out of the hat.

Also please give Quad Lock a follow on their socials

This prize is only open to people who have donated to our DGR

To win this great prize we ask that you donate to our DGR (money goes straight to DGR)

*you won’t be entered into a mailing list this is purely for our record and for us to know who actually wants to win the Quad Lock

Who are Quad Lock (if you don’t know already)

Our story started with wanting to explore the world. Well, at least some of it. With Australia as their backyard, Quad Lock founders Chris and Rob rode bikes on empty roads, explored mountains on foot, and deserts in the car. But they didn’t have total confidence taking their phones out there. So, they did something about it.

A few years after the release of the first iPhone, Quad Lock was born. And a Kickstarter campaign in 2011 launched a premium iPhone mount – loved by cyclists worldwide. The range has since expanded to other pursuits, with enthusiasts all over exploring more with their phones securely in sight.

Quad Lock: Every Day. Every Adventure.

The motto? Adventure. Whether on bike, boat, car, a trip down the road, or expedition across the globe, Quad Lock makes the experience better. And we build reliable gear, so you can go anywhere. No matter your device. No matter your pursuit.

Product: The confidence to explore.

At Quad Lock, we pay attention to the things that count – design and durability. Our products withstand extreme weather, falls, and impact, featuring a patented dual-stage locking mechanism and secure mount tailored to your activity. From bike to boat and car to foot, all you need to remember is this; our products do what they say they will.

Our world: Our environment.

A lot has changed since we started in 2011. But one thing remains true. Our world needs looking after. We support World Bicycle Relief, providing bikes to developing African communities so they can access education and healthcare. So far, we’ve donated over 1000 bikes and just committed to doubling our efforts.

We’re also removing plastic from our packaging, using 100% FSC paper with soy ink, and reducing carbon emissions to have clean and sustainable adventures for years to come.