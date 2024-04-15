Piaggio, established in 1884, turns 140 years old and Vespa celebrates this birthday with a special edition, the most exclusive ever in the history of the most famous and beloved scooter in the world.

The Piaggio Style Centre has created a model that collectors already have their eyes onbecause it will be manufactured in a limited number for a maximum of 140 units and it will only be available for four days, the same ones as the Vespa World Days 2024 rally which, from 18 to 21 April, brings thousands of Vespisti together, as well as national Vespa Clubs from 66 countries. In fact, on the days of the huge celebration, Vespa 140th of Piaggio, can be ordered on the web (VESPA.COM) or in person at the Vespa Village, the beating heart of Vespa World Days 2024 which will be held in Pontedera.

An unrepeatable occasion for collectors from all over the world to take home a version that promises to be one of the rarest, most sought after, and valuable.

In Vespa 140th of Piaggio, created on the Vespa Gtv base, respect for the most classic and evocative shapes of Vespa history is achieved thanks to an extraordinary combination of legend and modernity, where the low headlight and the exposed tubular handlebar combine with sporty trim and a hi-tech equipment package.

The special version is characterised by blue and light blue on a white body, the Piaggio Group’s institutional colours, which interact with the classic graphics and the new Vespa monogram, as well as the celebratory 140-years logo. These colours also enhance the classic necktie on the front shield, the distinctive mark of every Vespa, designed with triple air intakes on both sides and central grilles. The front fairing is also reminiscent of the racing spirit which inspires the Gtv.

The seat is blue, with double tone-on-tone stitching and in contrast, it is characterised by the unmistakable single-seater look, with a wide and comfortable saddle. The rear saddle cover comes standard, another nod to Vespa’s elegantly sporty soul.

The wheel rims, blue with light blue inserts, are also dedicated to this model. The aesthetics of the new Vespa 140th of Piaggio are completed by the black finishes of the body profiles, the mirrors, the silencer, and the fold-away passenger footrests.

Each unit will be identified by a numbered celebratory plate located on the rear shield, also enhanced with the 140-years logo.

The new Vespa 140th of Piaggio is powered by the gritty 300 hpe (High Performance Engine) single-cylinder, with 4-valve timing, liquid cooling, and electronic injection. Accredited with power of 17.5 kW (23.8 HP), it is the highest performance engine every mounted on a Vespa. The light clusters arefull LED, including the characteristic low headlight, whereas the instrumentation maintains the elegant circular shape, but it is now entirely digital, a solution that lets you take advantage of the features provided by the Vespa MIA connectivity system, available as an accessory.

Convenience and practicality are highlighted by the introduction of the keyless system, which allows the ignition to be switched on without the need for a traditional key. On the safety front, it comes standard with ASR electronic traction control and an ABS anti-lock braking system.

Vespa 140th of Piaggio can be fitted with a range of highly stylish accessories, including a top quality large rear leather bag with the Vespa logo embossed and smooth leather reinforcement on the bottom and on the handles which allows for easy and secure fastening on the rear luggage carrier. Some of the accessories which increase the Vespa’s riding comfort and functionality include front and rear luggage carriers, a large windscreen in methacrylate, and crash bars.

