Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Graham Noyce to Headline Telford Classic Dirt Bike Show

Industry NewsShows and EventsLatest News
Less than 1 min.read
Graham Noyce To Headline Telford Classic Dirt Bike ShowNext year’s Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon is set to welcome a legendary figure in motocross history.
British motocross icon Graham Noyce has been confirmed as the star guest at the off-road event at Telford International Centre over the weekend of February 8-9, 2025.
As the first Honda 500cc world motocross champion and a pivotal figure in the sport during the late 70s and early 80s, Noyce has etched his name in the MX history books. His fierce rivalries and unforgettable races have inspired a generation of motocross enthusiasts, with Noyce being the first in a long line of world championship title winners for Honda.
Visitors will have the chance to hear first-hand accounts of Noyce’s thrilling career as he takes to the stage with off-road icon John McCrink. John will be delving into the highs and lows of the star’s dedication to motocross, which promises to be a captivating insight into his unique story.
For more information about the Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon, and to save 20% on advance tickets, visit www.classicbikeshows.com

Graham Noyce To Headline Telford Classic Dirt Bike Show

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
The heat is on: can Bagnaia hit back at Buriram?
Next article
Give Your Bike a Lift With The R&G Workshop Paddock Stands

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Give Your Bike a Lift With The R&G Workshop Paddock Stands

Aftermarket 0
Whether working on a bike, prepping at a trackday,...

The heat is on: can Bagnaia hit back at Buriram?

Latest News 0
It was a Marquez win but advantage Martin at...

Moto2: Ogura eyes title win on take two in Thailand

Latest News 0
Phillip Island treated us to a Moto2™ spectacle as...

Most Popular

Give Your Bike a Lift With The R&G Workshop Paddock Stands

Aftermarket 0
Whether working on a bike, prepping at a trackday,...

The heat is on: can Bagnaia hit back at Buriram?

Latest News 0
It was a Marquez win but advantage Martin at...

Moto2: Ogura eyes title win on take two in Thailand

Latest News 0
Phillip Island treated us to a Moto2™ spectacle as...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Give Your Bike A Lift With The R&g Workshop Paddock Stands

Give Your Bike a Lift With The R&G Workshop Paddock Stands

Frank Duggan - 0