Graham Noyce to Headline Telford Classic Dirt Bike Show

Next year’s Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon is set to welcome a legendary figure in motocross history.

British motocross icon Graham Noyce has been confirmed as the star guest at the off-road event at Telford International Centre over the weekend of February 8-9, 2025.

As the first Honda 500cc world motocross champion and a pivotal figure in the sport during the late 70s and early 80s, Noyce has etched his name in the MX history books. His fierce rivalries and unforgettable races have inspired a generation of motocross enthusiasts, with Noyce being the first in a long line of world championship title winners for Honda.

Visitors will have the chance to hear first-hand accounts of Noyce’s thrilling career as he takes to the stage with off-road icon John McCrink. John will be delving into the highs and lows of the star’s dedication to motocross, which promises to be a captivating insight into his unique story.