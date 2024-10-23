Bassani fastest at Jerez as Bimota impresses on WorldSBK return

Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) claimed the fastest lap of Day 2 at the Jerez test with a 1’38.478s, leading the timing sheets.

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was close behind in second with a 1’38.679s, making his first appearance with Bimota alongside Bassani.

Impressing on his second day with Kawasaki, Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) finished third after leading much of the session with a time of 1’39.229s.

Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) made a late improvement to secure fourth, posting a 1’39.438s, while Tarran Mackenzie (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda) finished sixth.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) finished fifth with a 1’39.749s before ending his day early.

In his second day of WorldSBK testing, Ryan Vickers (Motocorsa Racing) continued to adapt to his Panigale V4 R, securing sixth place with a best time of 1’40.922s, despite a late crash at Turn 1.

