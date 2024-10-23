Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Bassani fastest at Jerez as Bimota impresses on WorldSBK return

Latest NewsRacingWorld Superbikes
1 min.read
Bassani Fastest At Jerez As Bimota Impresses On Worldsbk ReturnAxel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) claimed the fastest lap of Day 2 at the Jerez test with a 1’38.478s, leading the timing sheets.

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was close behind in second with a 1’38.679s, making his first appearance with Bimota alongside Bassani.

Impressing on his second day with Kawasaki, Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) finished third after leading much of the session with a time of 1’39.229s.

Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) made a late improvement to secure fourth, posting a 1’39.438s, while Tarran Mackenzie (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda) finished sixth.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) finished fifth with a 1’39.749s before ending his day early.

In his second day of WorldSBK testing, Ryan Vickers (Motocorsa Racing) continued to adapt to his Panigale V4 R, securing sixth place with a best time of 1’40.922s, despite a late crash at Turn 1.Bassani Fastest At Jerez As Bimota Impresses On Worldsbk Return

Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani made their first appearance on the Bimota KB998 during Day 2 of testing at Jerez, with Bassani leading the timesheets.

Bassani Fastest At Jerez As Bimota Impresses On Worldsbk ReturnGarrett Gerloff finished third on Day 2, quickly adapting to the Kawasaki ZX-10RR in his first test with the team.

Alvaro Bautista of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati completed his testing early, setting a best time of 1’39.749s, securing fifth place after a productive morning.Bassani Fastest At Jerez As Bimota Impresses On Worldsbk ReturnXavi Vierge and Tarran Mackenzie led Honda’s charge, testing new components and both finishing in the top six.

Bassani Fastest At Jerez As Bimota Impresses On Worldsbk ReturnVickers completed his second day of WorldSBK testing with Team Motocorsa Racing, finishing in seventh place with a best time of 1’40.922s, despite a crash at Turn 1.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

Previous article
GASGAS Revamps Its Awesome MC-E 5 Electric Dirt Bike

