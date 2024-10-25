Plus Size Adventure Jacket from Weise

Weise’s attractively priced, AA-rated, adventure-ready textile jacket is now available in plus sizes.

Weise’s popular Core Adventure Jacket is now available in ‘plus’ sizes, which makes finding the right fit much easier for bigger bikers.

Rarely found in motorcycle apparel ranges, plus-size clothing is proportioned specifically for people above average size.

Whereas a ‘regular’ Large jacket would have a 44” chest (112cm), in ‘plus’ sizing it is a much more generous fit, at 52.5” (133cm). The arms and torso are the same length as a regular jacket, so everything stays in proportion. Rated AA for safety, the Weise Core Adventure Plus comes with CE shoulder and elbow armour, and a back protector too. Adaptable to changing weather conditions, it features a waterproof, windproof and breathable liner, a removable 75gsm quilted thermal lining, and zippered vents that can be opened on warmer days.

There’s plenty of adjustment at the waist, sleeves and collar, which is fleece lined and Neoprene®-trimmed, for a comfy, weather-proof fit. A trouser connection zip with a comfort stretch panel also helps to seal out the wind and weather. Two handy front pockets and a large rear map pocket offer plenty of space for the essentials, while reflective detailing increases visibility in low light.

The Weise Core Adventure Plus retails at just at £199.99 including VAT – exceptional value for an adventure-ready textile jacket – and is covered by Weise’s two-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

It’s available in Blue and Black in Plus Sizes L – 5XL.

