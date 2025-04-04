M&M Motorcycles Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Special Open Day Event

M&M Motorcycles, a well-established motorcycle repair and sales business, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special Open Day event on 18th April 2025.

This milestone event will bring together motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the region for an exciting day of activities, live entertainment, exclusive discounts, and much more.

The Open Day will feature a full schedule of events designed to entertain and engage visitors throughout the day:

Event Timetable:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Dyno Runs: Test your bike’s power on the state-of-the-art Dyno machine.

– Dyno Runs: Test your bike’s power on the state-of-the-art Dyno machine. 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Q&A with Steve Parrish: Hear stories and insights from racing legend Steve Parrish, who will also share his experiences as Barry Sheene’s teammate in 1977.

– Q&A with Steve Parrish: Hear stories and insights from racing legend Steve Parrish, who will also share his experiences as Barry Sheene’s teammate in 1977. 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Live Music: Enjoy the upbeat tunes of ‘The Over & Outs.’

– Live Music: Enjoy the upbeat tunes of ‘The Over & Outs.’ 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM – Live Music: Rock out to the ‘Denim Roses,’ rounding off the day with great live performances.

All Day Highlights:

Wheelie Machine: Test your wheelie skills and see how long you can hold it!

Suzuki Demo Bikes: Get behind the wheel of five Suzuki demo bikes, with £500 off any purchase made on the day.

Iconic Motorcycle Displays: A static display of two iconic race bikes: Barry Sheene’s 1978 RG500 and Kenny Roberts’ 2001 RGV500. Steve Parrish will also share fascinating stories from his time in the racing world.

Muc-Off Demos: Helmet and bike cleaning demonstrations to keep your gear in top shape.

Exclusive Discounts: 10% off all helmets and apparel, just in time for the riding season.

Food Stalls: Enjoy food from Pimp my Fish, Jimmy’s Ices, and a BBQ to keep you fuelled for the fun.

Charity Displays and Raffle: Support local causes with SERV Blood Bikes, Mental Health Motorbike, and Andy’s Man Club.

About M&M Motorcycles

Founded in 2015, M&M Motorcycles has grown into a cornerstone of the Cambridge motorcycling community. What started as a small motorcycle repair shop has expanded to include a fully equipped workshop, a showroom stocked with clothing, accessories, and a wide range of new and used bikes. From diagnostics to major services, M&M’s experienced team of mechanics is dedicated to providing expert care for all makes and models of motorcycles.

After a change of leadership just before the pandemic, M&M has continued to evolve, maintaining high standards of service while expanding their showroom and bike offerings. With a focus on supporting riders from all walks of life, M&M strives to cater to every rider’s needs, whether they’re a first-time buyer or an experienced motorcyclist.

Steve Russell, Owner of M&M Motorcycles, says: “We are proud to have played a significant part in serving the Cambridge motorcycling community for the past ten years and are deeply looking forward to the next ten. I hope everyone will enjoy celebrating with us on the 18th.”

Sam Harris works at M&M Motorcycles, and is excited to welcome members of the biking community to the event. He says: “Over the last 10 years we have gone from strength to strength, and we like to think part of our success is down to us being enthusiastic bikers who can offer our personal wealth of knowledge and experience, playing a vital role in advising and repairing most models of two-wheeled machines. We have seen the company grow into what it is today with our showroom and new Suzuki dealership.

“One other aspect of us all being keen motorcyclists is that we love to party! Our popular biker nights on the last Thursday of the summer months have proven that we are not the only bikers around here who like a meet up, so to mark our decade milestone we are really pushing the boat out! So, all we now need to complete our birthday party is your attendance. Let’s make it a day to remember!”

Local Impact

M&M Motorcycles has become a hub for the local motorcycling community, offering everything from repairs and diagnostics to sales and accessories. As a vital part of the local biking culture, M&M encourages all riders to join in the celebrations and enjoy the day’s activities.

Join M&M Motorcycles on 18th April for a day of fun, discounts, live music, and camaraderie as they celebrate this momentous occasion. All are welcome to come along, meet the team, and enjoy the fantastic activities on offer.

Event Details:

Date : 18th April 2025

: 18th April 2025 Time : 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM Location: M&M Motorcycles, Unit 2a, The BP Service Station, A10, Waterbeach, Cambridge CB25 9PG

For more information, visit www.mmmotorcycles.com or contact the M&M team by phone: (01223) 863668 or email: info@m-mmotorcycles.co.uk.