Herrera fastest as WorldWCR testing concludes, full focus on Assen season opener

The two-day test at Cremona continued with a 10-minute Warm-Up session followed by six additional Free Practice sessions.

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) topped the final day of the WorldWCR Test at the Cremona Circuit, improving her performance to set a fastest lap of 1:40.503 after completing a total of 67 laps across both days. Her team-mate Roberta Ponziani secured second place, significantly improving from a 1:41.016 on day one to 1:40.737 on day two, covering a total of 62 laps.

Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha), who led on the opening day with a lap of 1:40.545, concluded the test in third position overall, after completing 62 laps across the two days.

Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) displayed the most significant improvement, rising from twelfth place (1:43.032) on day one to fifth (1:41.611) on the final day. Astrid Madrigal (Italika Racing FIMLA) also made notable progress despite only lapping in the morning sessions, improving from sixth place on day one to fourth by improving her fastest lap by over 0.6s on day two.

In terms of track activity, Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) was the busiest rider, completing a total of 94 laps across both days. Conversely, Mallory Dobbs (MKD Racing Team) had the least track time, completing only 34 laps overall while Czech rider Adela Ourednickova missed the second day of testing due to her ESBK commitments.

Among the standout rookies, Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) improved consistently to finish eighth with a 1’41.951s, completing 43 laps. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-Yamaha) narrowly missed the top ten with a 1’42.373s lap time.

Beatrice Barbera (Team GP3 AD11) and Madalena Simoes (FB Racing Team) both crashed in the second session of the day at Turn 6.

The gaps between the top riders narrowed significantly on day two, with the top three separated by just 0.280 seconds while the mid-pack seems denser than ever – indicating a highly competitive field for the upcoming WorldWCR season, which will get underway next Friday with Round 1 in Assen with the Pirelli Dutch Round.

P1 – Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team):

“I’m really happy because I got my confidence back, and that means a lot to me. I finally felt like I could ride the way I wanted, so I really enjoyed the test. We tried many things, especially since the cold conditions at the start of practice affected the tires a bit. But this afternoon, I was much happier—I felt confident again. I think I came close to the lap record, and I put in some good laps. I also had a great time riding with the other girls, and now, I’m ready to fly to Assen!”

P2 – Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha):

” Today was good, I improved a lot because yesterday I did a good time, but today I matched that time, so I’m happy, really happy.We worked on everything, but we didn’t change anything compared to yesterday. Instead, we focused on specific parts, like the handlebars, because I already felt good with the bike. So today, I used the same setup. I’m happy with the team because they worked a lot, and that means we have a good starting point for Assen. The goal there is to enjoy, have fun, and fight for the top three.”

P3 – Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team):

“I feel good! We’ve done a great job with the team—it’s all new for me, but we’re making progress, and I’m happy about that. There are still areas to improve, especially on the brakes and in the corners, so I need to keep working on that. My goal is to be fully ready for Assen. I don’t know what to expect there since I’ve never raced at Assen before, but I’m looking forward to the challenge!”

Friday results

1. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) 1’40.503s

2. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) 1’40.737s

3. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) 1’40.783s

4. Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) 1’41.333s

5. Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) 1’41.611s

6. Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) 1’41.632s

