Monster Energy’s Fabio Quartararo Unleashes the Beast in New Venom Inspired Helmet at the Thailand Grand Prix.

El Diablo’s Meticulously Designed HJC Helmet Is Scaring Off the Competition All Weekend at the Chang International Circuit.

Monster Energy is excited to announce an epic collaboration with Venom and HJC Helmets, debuting at the Thailand Grand Prix.

This weekend, MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo is embracing his inner alien with a new helmet inspired by one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, Venom, as Quartararo battles it out for top spot at the Chang International Circuit.

Quartararo’s HJC Rpha-1 helmet was meticulously designed and hand-painted in Italy by the renowned Starline Designers.

The design features Venom’s signature features – including his famous razor-sharp toothed grin and snake-like tongue – in a glossy finish that contrasts with the matte black base. The detail work required to achieve this finish is exceptionally difficult to execute; to make sure Quartararo stays race-ready the designers created three helmet masterpieces.

The helmet design also incorporates Quartararo’s racing signatures with Venom’s tongue wrapping around his race number “#20” at the back and Monster Energy’s iconic M-Claw glowing green.

Fans themselves can experience the thrill of being Venomized like Quartararo and try the helmet on virtually thanks to a new Venom Helmet Instagram filter. They can even get their hands on the real thing in December when HJC will release a retail version of the helmet priced at $649.

This stylish partnership follows another iconic collaboration between Venom: The Last Dance and Monster Energy. Earlier this month, a custom branded content piece was released featuring Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Busta Rhymes and Academy Award-nominated Tom Hardy as Venom/Eddie Brock. In the piece, Rhymes is in the studio mixing music when some familiar tentacles take the rapper’s Monster Energy drink, and some serious bars get dropped by a mystery “rapper.” When Eddie Brock wanders out of the booth, we see that he has “Unleashed the Beast.” The viral content piece is now on Monster’s YouTube.

The Venom franchise and Monster Energy are the perfect collaborators, according to Monster Energy Global CMO Dan McHugh.

“He’s a badass, he’s a bit of a monster — and he looks damn good in black,” says McHugh. “Teaming up with Venom for us was a no-brainer… which is good because I hear he eats those!”

See Monster Energy athlete Fabio Quartararo’s new drip during the Thailand Grand Prix with qualifying starting Friday 11.50 PM EST. Sony Pictures’ Venom: The Last Dance is now in theaters.