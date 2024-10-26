Ogura on song to seal match point pole in Thailand

Pressure? There was no sign of it on Saturday as title race leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) collected a crucial pole position at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand to hand himself the best possible starting slot for match point Sunday.

The Japanese star set a 1:34.728 to beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by 0.051s as rookie star Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) completed a front row that was split by just 0.074s.

Battling through the pain, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) slotted home a late PB lap to earn P4 in Q2, but that will turn into P7 after the Italian was handed a three-place grid penalty for his involvement in Friday’s incident with Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP).

That promoted Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) to the front of Row 2 in P4, with the Spaniard joined on the second row by Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Albert Arenas (Gresini Moto2™).

Australian GP winner Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) will launch from P8 in his bid to try and stop Ogura from claiming the 2024 crown in Thailand.

Will the title land in Ogura’s hands in Buriram, or is the battle set to continue into the Malaysian GP? A top five for the polesitter guarantees him Champion status, so the odds are in the #79’s favour. Watch it all unfold at 13:15 (UTC +7)!

