Alonso rewrites the record books as Lunetta and Veijer take dramatic late podiums

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) continued to etch his name into the record books at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand, securing a 12th victory of the season and creating history as the rider to win the most races in a single season in the lightweight class… now beating, not equalling, Valentino Rossi’s 1997 record.

The Colombian took the win by a few tenths ahead of rookie Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) grabbing the final spot on the podium after a dramatic run to the line and contact with Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia).

It was declared a wet race start, meaning a reduced distance of 12 laps and an opportunity for the Moto3™ field to complete multiple sighting laps given every session throughout the weekend was dry. By the time it was lights out though, everyone in the field opted for slicks barring Eddie O’Shea (Fleetsafe Honda – MLav Racing).

From pole, Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) claimed the holeshot and stormed into the lead at Turn 1, but it was a dramatic start, with Veijer not waiting long to pounce – stealing the lead from the Australian. The #66 responded though, bunching up the lead group as Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) created opportunities after carving his way inside the top five. The #48 attacked Kelso early after the polesitter was demoted to P5 after a tough Lap 3.

Meanwhile, it was soon Alonso’s time to shine as spots of rain fell onto the circuit. The Colombian snatched the lead on Lap 4, setting sights on a 12th win of the season and the opportunity to create history in Thailand. Alonso had steep competition on his hands as Furusato took over in front, who began to put the hammer down.

Lunetta then began to make inroads, catching the back of the lead group after stunning pace. The Italian soon began to duel with Veijer as he set sights on the podium. There was then drama at the front for the Leopard Racing squad that interrupted the group too, with Angel Piqueras and Adrian Fernandez colliding on Lap 11.

It was a grandstand finish, with Ortola and Alonso going head-to-head on the 12th and final lap. Alonso made the move stick, storming to glory in Thailand as Lunetta and Veijer were able to pinch the podium from Ortola, who ran wide at the final corner. There as high drama in that fight as Furusato and Veijer made contact, the Japanese rider crashing just before the line. Rider ok and classified, but not a podium finish as he takes P5 behind Ortola.

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) battled his way from P17 on the grid to P6, and he pipped teammate Kelso to the line as Scott Ogden (FleetSafe Honda – MLav Racing) took the flag in a strong eighth.

Further back, Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) and Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP’s Tatsuki Suzuki rounded out a competitive top 10. The #24 was ahead of compatriot Ryusei Yamanaka in 11th, with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Riccardo Rossi (CIP Green Power), Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 rookie Jacob Roulstone completing the points after a penalty for Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda.

Can Alonso extend the record even further? We’ll found out in Malaysia as the final two rounds of 2024 give him two final shots at glory this season.

