Triumph Motorcycles Joins Forces With Call Of Duty

Industry NewsManufacturersTriumph
Triumph Motorcycles Joins Forces With Call Of DutyTriumph Motorcycles will be the Official Motorcycle Partner for the global gaming phenomenon, Call of Duty, in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone due to launch later this year.

Call of Duty: Warzone will feature the TF 250-X as an in-game drivable vehicle, utilising Call of Duty’s in-game mechanics, allowing players to ride the motorcycles dynamically, enjoying knee-down corners, jumps and skids during pursuits.

Marking the launch of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta, at Call of Duty’s community showcase event, Call of Duty: NEXT, which took place in Washington DC, included a live cavalcade of sixteen Triumph Scrambler 1200’s and Tiger 900’s for fans to view. The bikes, all exclusively branded with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cerberus logo, escorted guests in five buses through Washington, past the White House to the National Building Museum, before lining up on the orange carpet as guests entered the immersive community event for the new game.

Triumph Motorcycles Chief Operating Officer Paul Stroud said: “Call of Duty is a critically-acclaimed gaming franchise, played globally by millions of people every month. For Triumph Motorcycles to become part of this world, and take our place in this incredible story, is very exciting.  As Official Motorcycle Partner, we have worked closely with the Call of Duty designers to ensure the player experience of riding each bike is as realistic as possible, modelling extreme stunts and riding moves that will thrill motorcycle enthusiasts as well as gaming fans.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available globally on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One®, PlayStation 5®, PlayStation 4®, and PC via Microsoft Store, Battle.net, and Steam on Friday October 25th, 2024, and is set to be available on day one for subscribers to select Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, Game Pass Console). Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone will launch later this year.

For more information, visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Bagnaia takes the fight to Martin with stunning wet weather win in Thailand

