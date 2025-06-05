Warm Days, Cool Gear: Furygan’s Ventilated Textile Jackets for Summer 2025

Stay cool this summer – whether you’re navigating city streets, chasing horizons on long-distance tours or simply enjoying the open road – with one of Furygan’s ventilated textile jackets that feature large mesh panels.

Engineered for maximum airflow, comfort and versatility, without compromising on protection, this range offers something for everyone.

For Touring…

Adventure-seeking riders have the option of either the Montroc Kevlar® Primaloft® 3in1+ or the Brooks Vented+ – both of which seamlessly blend technology and versatility for the most demanding riders.

Both jackets feature the waterproof In&Out Humax® removeable liner, which can be worn over or under the jacket, and D3O® protectors in the shoulders and elbows – Level 2 in the Montroc with Kevlar® reinforcements. The Montroc also benefits from customisable airflow mesh panels and a summer flap for increasing ventilation, while two liners and three configurations mean that this jacket can adapt to temperature changes, wind and rain. Ventilation in the Brooks Vented+ jacket is provided by large mesh panels.

The Montroc Kevlar® Primaloft® 3in1+ is available in Black/Pearl/Red or Black with an RRP of £419.99, while the Brooks Vented+ is available in Black or Blue/Pearl/Red with an RRP of £239.99.

For The Bold…

Riders who want to stand out have two sporty, assertive jackets to choose between: the technical, versatile Ultra Spark 3in1 Vented+ or the pure summer-focused Atom Vented Evo.

Highly versatile with its fully vented construction enhanced by two removeable liners and In&Out system, the Ultra Spark doesn’t compromise on style – its bold design is unmistakeably Furygan. In addition to being warm, windproof and waterproof, this jacket also features Furygan’s Skin Protect Lining, D3O® impact protectors and a pocket ready for a back protector. These safety features are also found in the Atom jacket, which combines protection with excellent airflow thanks to strategically placed perforated areas and large mesh panels.

The Ultra Spark 3in1 Vented+ has an RRP of £239.99, while the Atom Vented Evo has an RRP of £149.99. Both jackets are available in three colour options: Black, Black/White and Black/Red.

For Refined Style…

Urban commuters aren’t forgotten, with the Baldo 3in1 and Mistral Evo 3 jackets offering high levels of comfort paired with a more refined, casual style.

Another jacket that utilises the 3in1 Humax® setup, the Baldo is made from Softshell fabric, offering a precise fit while maintaining the flexibility and elasticity that make this material ideal. A combination of mesh panels and a lightweight, breathable lining make it a strong choice for summer commutes. Made using high-tenacity polyester, the updated Mistral jacket builds on the strengths of its predecessor. Strategically placed mesh panels ensure excellent airflow, while its understated design makes it a perfect match for everyday rides.

With an RRP of £229.99, the Baldo 3in1 is available in either Black or Grey, while the Mistral Evo 3 is available in five colour options (Black, Grey, Pearl, Bronze and Blue/Black) and has an RRP of £139.99.

