Alpinestars Unveils Limited Edition Martinator S-R10 Racing Helmet and Supertech R Vented Boots in Collaboration with MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin.

This iconic Martinator collection embodies Jorge’s tenacious ambition on track, relentless competitive spirit, and everyday work ethic. Engineered to deliver top-tier performance, the Limited Edition Martinator Supertech R10 Racing Helmet and Supertech R Vented Boots provide advanced protection and enhanced safety.

Featuring race-proven innovations, both the S-R10 Helmet and the Supertech R Boots provide maximum airflow, comfort, and unparalleled protective technology. In this special edition, the Martinator replica products mirror Jorge’s MotoGP racing equipment and his unyielding drive.

“Martinator is a nickname my father gave me because of my strength, ability to overcome, and perseverance. There have been some chapters throughout my sporting career that have reflected this nickname, such as the tendon injury in my hand requiring a ‘bionic’ glove in 2018, or the bad crash in Portimão in 2021. Through these experiences, along with my self-improvement mentality and work ethic, I’ve forged the Martinator persona that has driven me to where I am today.” – JORGE MARTIN

The Limited Edition Martinator S-R10 Helmet and Supertech R Vented Boots give fans the unique opportunity to experience the track like MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin, inspiring them to push their limits and persevere in all conditions.

The Martinator Supertech R Vented Boots are now available for purchase online at alpinestars.comand at authorized Alpinestars dealers for €649.95 / $649.95. The Martinator S-R10 Helmet is set to launch ahead of the 2025 MotoGP season, with availability scheduled for February 25, 2025, at 6 PM CET / 9 AM PST for €1,349.95 / $1,349.95. The Martinator S-R10 will come equipped with two interchangeable race and standard spoilers, clear and dark smoke visors, a set of tear-offs, a Pinlock lens, and both wind and breath deflectors—all conveniently storable in the included paddock helmet bag.



Supertech R10 Road Racing Helmet: MotoGP-Grade Performance

The culmination of years of rigorous research, development, and testing, Alpinestars’ Supertech R-10 Helmet stands as one of the world’s most advanced helmets for racers and riders worldwide. A signature characteristic of the S-R10’s design is its cutting-edge aerodynamics, fine-tuned through extensive wind tunnel testing to reduce drag and optimize aerodynamic stability at high speeds. The helmet’s aerodynamics are perfectly paired with advanced ventilation, exceptional comfort, and an eye-catching design.

Supertech R Vented Boots: MotoGP-Grade Performance for Track and Road

The Supertech R Vented Boots set the benchmark for high-performance protective footwear, born from Alpinestars’ comprehensive research and real-world testing with MotoGP and World Superbike champions. The inner bootie offers enhanced impact protection, while the compound rubber sole provides superior grip on the pegs, making these boots the definitive choice for riders seeking peak performance and comfort both on and off the track.

Key features include extensive perforations for optimal ventilation, a flex area and rear bellow for enhanced flexibility, a TPU shifter for superior medial protection, and an ergonomically profiled shin plate for optimal impact absorption.