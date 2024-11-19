Tiger Sport 660 Gains Extra Advanced Rider-Focused Technology

The award-winning Tiger Sport 660 gains a host of new rider-focused technology for 2025, raising the bar in a competitive market.

With its characterful triple engine and agile handling, it’s perfect for riders looking for a bike that adapts to their needs, from adding fun to the city commute to weekend exploring.

Triumph Motorcycles has added advanced technology usually reserved for larger capacity segments, including a new ‘Sport’ rider mode, smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, Cruise Control and the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter. With Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control also included as standard, the new Tiger Sport 660 provides an even more versatile performance.

Its unique 660cc triple engine offers the perfect blend of low down, mid-range and top end performance that’s become synonymous with Triumph triples, and the Tiger Sport 660 delivers over 90% of the peak torque available throughout the rev range.

Showa suspension with remote preload adjustment ensures switching between solo riding and touring fully loaded can be achieved with ease. Nissin brakes and Michelin tyres provide confidence-inspiring control and agility.

The Tiger Sport’s sporty and fun engine character, distinctive design, protective bodywork and comfortable ergonomics, make it the ultimate middleweight all-rounder. This is further enhanced by design details like the integrated pannier mounts, which makes travelling with luggage, easy and seamless, a large 17.2 litre fuel tank helping riders travel further, for longer, and the windscreen that can be adjusted with just one hand and no tools.

An A2 restrictor kit is also available as an accessory, which can be fitted by an authorised dealer, making the Tiger Sport 660 perfect for A2 licence holders, with easy de-restriction once a full A licence has been achieved.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said: “The Tiger Sport 660 delivers a better combination of performance, versatility and fun, than any other middleweight adventure sport bike. Since 2021, this model has won awards for its confidence-inspiring, agile and sporty ride. In fact, our customers have told us that they find this bike so capable, they want to travel longer distances, so we have been looking at how we can make the ride even more comfortable.

“That’s why we’ve introduced extra rider-focused technology for 2025. With Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control included as standard, plus Cruise Control and Triumph Shift Assist, this bike offers riders incredibly good value compared to the competition. Coupled with the Tiger Sport 660’s low cost of ownership, I believe we have created a very compelling overall package.”

SPORTY PERFORMANCE

With 81 PS at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 RPM, the Tiger Sport 660’s triple engine delivers smooth, responsive, and linear power at every twist of the throttle. The slip and assist clutch further enhances rideability, reducing clutch effort for smoother gear changes and less fatigue, even on longer rides. The addition of the Triumph Shift Assist, enabling fast, seamless gear changes, enhances the sporty riding experience and makes the Tiger Sport 660 even more dynamic.

URBAN & TOURING CAPABILITY

Designed for long journeys and daily commutes alike, the Tiger Sport 660 features an upright riding position, adjustable windscreen, and a plush seat for both rider and passenger comfort. The ergonomics are further enhanced by integrated pillion grab handles.

Built for all day comfort, the Showa 41mm upside-down cartridge forks and monoshock rear suspension with preload adjustment ensures stability, whether riding solo or with a pillion, while its 17.2-litre fuel tank provides plenty of range for longer adventures. Michelin Road 5 tyres provide superior grip in all conditions and Nissin twin 310mm disc brakes enhance confidence and agility. With a wet weight of just 207 kg, a seat height of 835mm and a narrow frame, the Tiger Sport 660 is lightweight and nimble, making it easy to manoeuvre through traffic or on twisty back roads.

RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

The big update for 2025 is the addition of more rider-focused technology, meeting demand from customers for the opportunity to ride further, and have even more fun, on the Tiger Sport 660.

As a result, the Tiger Sport 660 now has three riding modes, gaining a new Sport setting in addition to Road and Rain. From instant throttle response for a fast, fun ride or softer power delivery in challenging conditions, these modes adjust the bike’s performance to match each rider’s needs.

Cruise Control is now included as standard, making the Tiger Sport 660 even more suitable for relaxed motorway riding, helping riders maintain a steady speed and reducing fatigue over long distances. Optimised Cornering ABS delivers exceptional stopping power exactly when its needed, while Switchable Traction Control and ride by wire system helps riders stay steady in adverse conditions, offering a safer, more controlled ride without sacrificing any of the fun.

The Tiger Sport 660 also sports full-LED lighting, from bright headlights and sleek LED taillights that provide focused night visibility, to DRLs that enhance safety in all conditions.

Riders also benefit from a large LCD display which incorporates a full-colour TFT screen that is easy to read and accessible at a glance, while the My Triumph Connectivity system is now included as standard, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call handling, and music control.

ON THE ROAD

There are more than 40 dedicated Tiger Sport 660 accessories, including integrated panniers with optional colour coded inserts, twin helmet top box, luggage rack, a 30-litre roll bag, plus a dual comfort seat and belly pan. There is also the optional A2 restrictor kit, for new or younger riders, which reduces power to meet A2 license requirements without sacrificing the thrill of riding. The bike can easily be derestricted by an authorised dealer to unlock its full potential, offering a seamless transition to unrestricted riding.

Cost of ownership is an important factor for customers within this category, which is why Triumph has ensured the Tiger Sport 660 has the lowest service workshop time in the category, a class-leading 10,000miles / 16,000km service interval and a global two-year unlimited mileage warranty, which also covers Genuine Triumph Accessories.

Together with an on the road price which starts at £8995, this makes the Tiger Sport 660 exceptional value for money.

Customers can choose Sapphire Black or from three premium colours; Roulette Green, Carnival Red or Crystal White. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from January 2025.

Find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.

SPECIFICATION – TIGER SPORT 660

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 3 cylinders, 12 valves, DOHC Capacity 660 cc Bore 74.0 mm Stroke 51.1 mm Compression 11.95:1 Maximum Power 81 PS / 81 bhp (59.6 kW) @ 10,250 rpm Maximum Torque 64 Nm @ 6,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. 3 rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport) Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed, Triumph Shift Assist

CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated pressed steel Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 5.5 in Front Tyre 120/70 R 17 Rear Tyre 180/55 R 17 Front Suspension Showa 41mm upside down separate function cartridge forks, 150mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU, with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 150mm wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø310mm discs, Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø255mm fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD Multifunction Instruments with integrated colour TFT screen





DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2071 mm Width (Handlebars) 834 mm Height Without Mirrors 1398 mm / 1315 mm (high / low screen position) Seat Height 835 mm Wheelbase 1418 mm Rake 23.1° Trail 97 mm Wet weight 207 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 17.2 litres

SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000 km) /12 months (whichever comes first)