INTERMOT 2024: December premiere with a varied programme

Experience the fascination of motorbikes in compact form

Preparations for INTERMOT 2024 are in full swing: from 5 to 8 December 2024, the international motorbike and scooter trade fair will once again be the central meeting point for the entire bike scene. In Cologne, motorbike fans will have the unique opportunity in Germany to experience more new products live than ever before. Over the four days of the trade fair, there will also be a varied programme that will appeal to established motorcyclists as well as up-and-coming and urban bikers.

INTERMOT live powered by Bering

The INTERMOT LIVE stage powered by Bering and in co-operation with Motorpresse Stuttgart in Hall 7 will be a source of inspiration for topics and news from the industry. It offers space for discussions about horsepower, petrol, fashion and adventure. Bikers can look forward to exciting live talks, interactive demonstrations and insights into the latest developments in the motorbike world. To round off the atmosphere, there are also regular jam sessions with live music that transform the stage into a vibrant meeting place for all motorbike enthusiasts.

RACING: Numerous racing teams with trucks on site

INTERMOT 2024 is also intensively dedicated to the topic of racing – and will therefore be the only ‘paddock show’ outside of the racing season. The international German racing teams from BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki and Triumph will be presenting themselves to their fans in Hall 7. The focus will be on the International German Championship (IDM), but the new Twin Cup and the hotly contested Superstock class will also be represented in Cologne.

The local VE 76 Racing Team will be bringing its riders – including world championship rider Sheridan Morais from South Africa – as well as trucks and racing motorbikes. Florian Alt, IDM Superbike Champion 2023, will also be there, as will Italian rider Lorenzo Zanetti. And the BMW team of the reigning Superbike champion is sure to present one or two stars. Clubs such as IG Königsklasse have also confirmed their participation and will be showcasing machines from the past decades that are still used in competitions. Another highlight will be the South African Jon Ekerold, who was the last world champion (350 cc) to win his title on the legendary Nordschleife in 1980. Team Steinhausen’s racing team, the current 2024 Sidecar World Champion, will also be on display in Hall 7. In addition, INTERMOT will also showcase sports that are practised off the beaten track. The German Flat Track riders will be drifting their bikes on speedway tracks and the Moto Cross segment will also be on show. Larissa Papenmeier, one of the fastest female MX riders, has announced her visit. IG Endurosport and the OSK Kölbach Racing Team will also be giving valuable tips on how to get started in off-road racing.

CREATOR LOUNGE powered by bigFM: Experience social media stars up close

Prominent faces from the motorbike world also await visitors to the trade fair in Hall 8: Under the motto ‘Meet and Greet’, the CREATOR LOUNGE powered by bigFM offers the best opportunities to meet well-known influencers from the motorbike scene in person. Here, fans can get closer to their stars, take selfies and engage in exciting conversations about their shared passion. Among others, the creators @kuhlewu, @nanaxyda, @sophiacalate, @seaky and @paulmustano will be there. Also in Hall 8, the BIKER TREFF will offer the community the opportunity for ‘petrol talk’ and exchange with each other over food and drinks, even outside of the season.

Separate special show for the 125ccm segment

With the special show KICK STARTER 125cc powered by fritz-kola, INTERMOT presents the world of 125cc motorcycles. Centrally located in the boulevard between the exhibition halls, this is where beginners and the younger generation in particular get their money’s worth. Young bikers – and those who want to become one – will be given a comprehensive overview of the latest 125cc models. Interested parties will also have the chance to test ride their dream bike and get advice from experts on the subject of driving licences.

15th International Motorcycle Conference of the ifz

The International Motorcycle Conference of the Institute for Two-Wheeler Safety (ifz) will also take place again in 2024 alongside INTERMOT. The 15th edition of the conference will bring together more than 100 researchers and practitioners from more than 20 countries to exchange the latest findings and jointly develop future strategies for motorbike safety. The conference will focus on setting standards for the international exchange of road safety experts and the publication of new research findings relating to motorised two-wheelers

Further information can be found at https://www.intermot-cologne.com/