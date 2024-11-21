Thursday, November 21, 2024
Provisional 2025 FIM MotoE World Championship calendar

Industry NewsElectric MotorcyclesLatest News
Provisional 2025 FIM MotoE™ World Championship calendar

Seven countries. 14 races. New venue. A fresh-look season of electric action awaits in 2025

The provisional 2025 FIM MotoE™ World Championship calendar can now be revealed! A 14-race campaign awaits as the electric category races from May to November, creating a well-paced 2025 season for riders, teams and fans.

The world-famous Le Mans kicks us off before the classic TT Circuit Assen, then it’s a trip to the modern classic of the Red Bull Ring. From there, a debut trip to Hungary beckons for Round 4 at Balaton Park.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli host next before a different venue for the 2025 curtain closer: the fantastic Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

The venues on the 2025 calendar have all been chosen with a focus on the maximum proportion of renewable energy they can provide from their facilities, perfectly matching the philosophy of MotoE™: contributing to our global goals to cut emissions and drive electric innovation wherever it’s most viable.

Check out the full calendar and get set for more history to be made in the 2025 FIM MotoE™ World Championship!Provisional 2025 Fim Motoe World Championship Calendar

