NEW HJC i91 Arven – in stock now

Industry News
1 min.read

New Hjc I91 Arven - In Stock NowThe HJC i91 system helmet is designed with touring and cruising riders in mind, offering a great mix of style and functionality. Wear it closed for a full-face lid or flip the chinbar to create an open-face helmet.

The helmet also has improved aerodynamic performance for a smoother and more stable ride, helping riders stay focused on their adventure. The new dynamic multi-step sun visor provides added convenience and improved visibility when dealing with varying light conditions. Additionally, the 3D contour design of the helmet ensures a comfortable and secure fit, even if you wear glasses. Plus, it includes reflective trimming for added safety on the road. Overall, this helmet combines performance, style, and safety for a fantastic riding experience.

HJC i91 Arven in stock now!

RRP: £229.99New Hjc I91 Arven - In Stock Now

Key Features

  • Dual Homologation (P/J)
  • Advanced Polycarbonate composite shell
  • 3 shell sizes (shell splits are XS-S/M-L/XL-XXL)
  • CFD programmed design optimises aerodynamic performance of shell shape
  • Adjustable Polycarbonate chinbar: lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology
  • Pinlock® ready HJ-33 visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated
  • Dynamic multi-step sun shield for optimised positioning with anti-scratch coating
  • One-touch buckle (micro buckle) locking system
  • Cheek pads are interchangeable throughout all sizes
  • Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses
  • Interior parts: moisture-wicking and washable
  • Anti-fog lens pin prepared visor
  • Pinlock® included
  • Ready for SMART HJC 2nd GEN 11B, 21B & 50B Bluetooth (sold separately)
  • ECE R22.06 approved
  • Visor: HJ-33
  • Pinlock®: DKS267
  • Sunvisor: HJ-V12

Click here for more info at Oxford Products

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

