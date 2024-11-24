THE SHOWDOWN AWAITS: Estoril closes 2025 JuniorGP season with titles on the line

With so much at stake across the JuniorGP™ paddock, the next stars are ready to be crowned as one last hurrah awaits

In a season full of records, milestones and achievements, the biggest prizes remain up for grabs across the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship, coming from the Circuito Estoril. The final round was set to take place in Valencia before the devastating flooding that has affected the region. JuniorGP™ continues to echo the message of support sent by MotoGP™ and stands with the Community of Valencia. This time, Sunday will be the day for setting up with track action starting on Monday and the races bringing new Champions on Wednesday. In JuniorGP™, Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) has the ball in his court, as does Roberto Garcia (Fantic Cardoso Racing) in the Moto2™ European Championship. It’s a slender ten-point gap between Mario Mayor (Yamaha GV Macrobonsai Racing) and teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta in the Stock European Championship, whilst Carlos Cano (SeventyTwo Motorsports Artbox) already has the European Talent Cup title to his name.

JuniorGP™ riders have two races to look forward to but with a 43-point lead in the title race, Carpe can be anywhere inside the top eight to guarantee himself the title, regardless of what chief rival Jesus Rios (MRE Talent) can do. Both have three wins each and have dominated the season – Rios in the first half, Carpe in the second. At Estoril earlier in the season, neither were able to get inside the top eight, with Rios making a tyre choice mistake whilst Carpe had to come from 30th on the grid for P9. Maximo Quiles (Estrella Galicia 0,0) is tied on points with Rios and is thus mathematically in contention for the title despite not having won a race this season.

One point adrift of Quiles, Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Team) had finished every race in the points until his only race out of the points all season last time out at Aragon. Earlier in the year, Estoril welcomed Rico Salmela to winning ways, the first Finnish rider to win in the class. Guido Pini (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team) is fifth overall after two wins in the last four races, whilst Marcos Uriarte (CFMOTO Aspar Racing Team) – a podium finisher at Estoril in May – is sixth.

Moving on to the Moto2™ ECh, Garcia has a 19-point advantage over Mattia Casadei (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro), meaning a top ten finish is good enough regardless of what the Boscoscuro rider can manage. Casadei must be in the top two to have any chance, something he’s not managed since Estoril earlier in the season when he was P1 and P2 in Race 1 and Race 2 respectively. Casadei’s teammate Alberto Surra is 25 points back but due to the countback of wins, can’t be crowned Champion even if he matches Roberto Garcia’s tally. Both the #31 of Garcia and the #40 of Casadei won at Estoril in May but the late November date could bring a late title twist.

The European Talent Cup’s title race is already settled after Cano took victory in Race 2 last time out at Aragon and with it, the crown for 2024. Seeking to cap off a season to remember, with six wins including a double at Estoril and five wins in seven races. Only off the podium three times, the 14-year-old seeks to set a new record in the class. Already equalling Izan Guevara’s 2020 tally for most wins in a season, he now has a the chance to make it seven. Behind Cano, Argentinean Marco Morelli (MLav Racing) should have P2 sown up but Giulio Pugliese (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team) and David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team) can mathematically make it to the runner-up placing.

Concluding in Stock ECh, it’s the most uncertain of all the titles yet to be wrapped up with 16 points covering the top three, meaning it can still all very much change. Mario Mayor has won just once compared to the two wins of Dalla Porta but has finished every race. Dalla Porta failed to add to his tally at Portimao, proving consistency is key. Demis Mihaila (MDR Competion) has likewise finished every race but hasn’t racked up as many points as the others but a vital win last time out at Aragon – his first in the class – means he remains in contention. In all, 2024’s Stock ECh season has welcomed five winners and ten podium finishers.

The Wednesday race schedule for the final round of the FIM JuniorGP™ is as follows:

11:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 1: 16 laps

12:00 – ETC: 15 laps

13:00 – Moto2™ ECh: 17 laps

14:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 2: 16 laps

15:00 – Stock: 17 laps

